Work begins on sewer extension

Work began Feb. 25 to extend the Salado sewer collection system to the Salado ISD properties on Thomas Arnold Road and Williams Dr. even though the properties have not yet been annexed into the Village of Salado.

Village administrator Don Ferguson announced that the sewer system will go on-line on April 2. He added that he will hold another meeting with property owners about tying into the system. He said that information on contractors, requirements for tying into the system and resources for decommissioning the septic systems will be on the Village website by the end of February.

As of press time Feb. 26, the information had not been posted. Nor had a date for the next meeting with property owners been announced.

The Salado sewer will be extended to serve the Williams Rd. campus and the Thomas Arnold campuses.

However, aldermen are moving forward with the annexation of the Salado school property and will meet on Feb. 28 in a special meeting to discuss the annexation of those properties.

The Board of Aldermen approved contract amendment 8 with McLean Construction for the construction of 590 feet of sewer collection to serve the new Middle School and High School complex on Williams Rd. for $83,357.

Aldermen approved the contract amendment 5 for Kasberg Patrick Associates for $6,100 for their work on the Williams Rd. extension.

Aldermen approved the contract amendment 4 with KPA for their work on the extension of the sewer collection system to Salado School Road to serve the school facilities at Thomas Arnold Rd.

The board approved contract amendment 7 with McLean Construction for the collection line on Salado School Road for a cost of $175,550.

The contract amendments will be funded by the Salado ISD, village administrator Don Ferguson told aldermen.

Work on the extension of the collection system to the Salado schools will take about three months, according to Ferguson.

Salado School Road will be closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. during the construction of those lines, according to Superintendent Michael Novotny.

While the Salado ISD annexation request is the first to come to the Village as the completion of the Salado sewer system nears, aldermen stumbled on a second annexation that could bring 171 new homes into the Village.

Aldermen on Feb. 21 failed to take any action on a Concept Plan and variance request relating to minimum lot size for a 54-acre subdivision at the northeast corner of Royal St. and Smith Branch Rd. on property owned by Drake Land Development, LLC.

The proposed Concept Plan called for lot sizes of just under 1/4-acre, which would require the developer to annex into the Village of Salado in order to serve the properties with sewer. The minimum lot size allowed by state law and the Bell County Health Department for property served by an on-site septic system is a half-acre. That is also the minimum lot size allowed under the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances for properties zoned Residential.

The smallest lot size in the Concept Plan is 9,205 sq. ft., according to Ferguson, requiring the board to approve the variance request along with the Concept Plan.

The Concept Plan will have sidewalks, according to Ferguson. In lieu of dedication of park land, a requirement of local ordinances, the developer will pay the Village $34,000.

The property owner would also dedicate Smith Branch Rd. to the Village of Salado. Currently Smith Branch Rd. is a private road that has been maintain by Bell County. However, for the past three decades (at least) it has been used by the public.

Alderman Frank Coachman stepped down from the dais and recused himself from any discussion or vote on the matter because he owns property adjacent to the proposed subdivision.

Alderman Michael McDougal was absent, bringing the Board down to two aldermen and the Mayor, who could vote in case of a tie.

However, the issue never came to a vote.

After expressing concern that the developer did not have a firm commitment to annex along with the Concept Plan, aldermen Michael Coggin made a motion to not take any action “until we have a more formal agreement with developer that he will annex the property.” The motion did not receive a second.

Andy Jackson made a motion to approve the Concept Plan and variance request that was recommended by the Planning & Zoning Commission and by Village Staff. It failed to receive a second.

During discussion, Ferguson reminded aldermen of the Village policy that the sewer would not serve properties that were not voluntarily annexed into the Village by the owners. “They won’t get service until they annex,” he said.

The Zoning Ordinance has requirements on the size of houses in relation to the lot. For a Single Family Residential 7 zoned property, the house and accessory buildings may cover a maximum of 35 percent of the lot.

The Zoning Ordinance also has Zoning Districts for SF-PH, Single-Family Residential-Patio Home District with a minimum lot size of 4,500 sq. ft. with approved on-site sewer and SFA, Single-Family Attached Residential District (Condos and Townhouses) with a minimum lot size of 3,000 sq. ft. with approved on-site sewer.