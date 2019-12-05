August 30, 1937-November 27, 2019

On November 27, 2019, Wylene Freeman Williams received the ultimate gift… her heavenly home. Because of God’s amazing grace, Wylene is enjoying renewed strength with special friends and family members who have gone before her.

Born in Ripley, MS, on August 30, 1937, to S.A. and Zora Freeman, Wylene learned to worship, serve, and give generously to people in need. Being a preacher’s daughter, she learned to be confident and adjust to change, as they moved from one town to another, finally graduating from high school in the west Texas town of Olton.

Wylene Freeman Williams

Wylene’s college years were spent at Abilene Christian College, where she played French Horn in the Big Purple Band and served as majorette during the football season. She not only left ACC with an Elementary Education degree, but also with Bennie Williams, her devoted husband of almost 61 years, who has faithfully cared for Wylene “in sickness and in health.” They made a terrific team, raising three children, and fostering one other, all while teaching school and managing a variety businesses in Amarillo, Oklahoma City, Waco, Colorado, Temple, Salado and Talpa.

Wylene enjoyed cooking, sewing, camping, painting, and collecting antiques. She was an active member of civic groups, performed with the Salado Chorus, and faithfully taught young children at the Salado Church of Christ. During her later years, Wylene became a loyal fan of the San Antonio Spurs, keeping up with their stats, news, and players as if they were members of the family.

Wylene was a committed wife to Bennie, devoted mom to Marci, Mindi, and Barry, “Nanny” to Travis, Hannah, Ty, Michaela, and Mychal,and a loving big sis to Doyle Freeman.

Because of her caring nature, she became a surrogate mother to many others in her life, such as Doug, Beth, and Bonnie.

“What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose.

All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”

-Helen Keller

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her name to Cherokee Children’s Home.

Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado, Texas.

