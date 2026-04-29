Salado Village Voice asked questions of the candidates for two two-year terms on the Salado Public Library District board of directors. They appear on the ballot as the following: Theresa Schwab, Nancy Mills Mackey, Maira Garza, A. Keith Cryar and Christian Wigley. Question 1: According to the 2026-27 budget, SPLD has $963,300 in income. Expenses include $28,500 for the Adult Collection and $20,910 for the Children’s Collection, which is less than 5% of total income. According to the Library Journal budget survey for 2023, libraries typically spend 8-11% of their total budget on their collections. If SPL followed this example, what kind of materials would you like to see added to the Adult and Children’s collections? (200 words) Question 2: What process does the Library use to choose materials for its collections? Should patrons and residents be more or less involved in the process? Are there books you would like to see added to our Library? (200 words) Question 3: Friends of Salado Public Library supports the library and volunteers. Are there other ways to involve community members in volunteering at the library? (200 words) Question 4: There have been requests to remove books from the Children’s Collection and from the Adult Collection. Do you feel the process itself for handling a request for removing a book from the shelves is fair? Of the challenges so far, do you think the Board made the right choice? Would you have voted to remove any of the books that have been challenged so far? (200 words)

Theresa Schwab



Question 1: This is an important question, and I want to give an honest answer instead of just saying what people might expect.

Yes, collections spending is below the 8-11% industry benchmark. But before concluding the library needs to buy more books, I think we need to ask a more fundamental question: Is our overall budget appropriately sized for a district of 10,000 people?

Looking at the same Library Journal data, I found that libraries serving similar populations usually have budgets about half of our $963,300. This means we may be better funded than our peers, which is a good situation, but it changes how we should approach the issue.

The answer may not be to spend more, but to use our resources more wisely. I suggest the board review our budget alongside similar libraries before deciding to increase collections spending, to make sure it matches what our community really needs.

Question 2: The library’s Collection Development Policy demonstrates clear strengths, including defined criteria, a reconsideration process, and a strong intellectual freedom statement. However, there are significant gaps that the board should address.

First, the policy emphasizes professional journal reviews as the primary selection criteria. While professional opinion is important, patron demand should also be prioritized for a community library. For example, when a business title has been on the NYT bestseller list for two years, our community shouldn’t have to look elsewhere to find it.

Second, the policy explicitly defers to the courts to interpret laws on obscenity and inappropriate content. That’s an abdication of responsibility. Texas law provides guidance that the board should proactively apply — not wait for litigation to define our standards.

Third, the policy is silent on digital collection development despite the library holding 270,000 digital items. Licensing, vendor dependence, patron privacy, and access equity all require their own framework.

As for additions: I’d prioritize current business bestsellers, timeless classics underrepresented in our collection, and a more structured process for patrons to formally request materials.

Community demand and professional expertise should work together — with patrons having a clear, formal voice in what ends up on our shelves.

Question 3: The Friends of the Salado Public Library do wonderful work, but I believe they can do even more. Right now, the library relies entirely on sales tax revenue. That’s a single point of failure. The Friends should be actively fundraising. Grants, donor campaigns, and community partnerships can build a financial cushion that protects the library when sales tax revenues rise and fall.

In addition to fundraising, I’d like to see volunteers help expand what the library offers. For example, seniors could read to children, and children could read to seniors, so both groups benefit. Programs where children read to certified therapy dogs have also been shown to help reluctant readers become more confident.

I also hope the library can become a place for our business community to connect. It could host networking events, offer startup mentoring, and provide resources for small businesses, all while doing what libraries do best: bringing people together and sharing knowledge.

Our library has the potential to offer much more than just books.

Question 4: The reconsideration process and application are flawed. Based on my observations at recent board meetings, its application has been inconsistent. More concerning, the board has repeatedly delegated its decision-making authority to an unnamed committee, which avoids accountability instead of upholding it. This approach does not reflect responsible governance.

The process also lacks transparency. We do not know who serves on these committees, how members are selected, or whether they represent the diversity of our community. Residents have a right to this information.

I have not read the challenged books, but I have listened to excerpts presented at public meetings. These excerpts contained sexually explicit material. In my view, such content is not appropriate for the children’s or young adult sections of a public library.

I do not support the automatic removal of books from the adult collection, as adults are capable of making their own choices. However, I would support relocating sexually explicit materials out of the children’s and young adult sections, and I would vote accordingly. Board members should communicate their positions on this issue clearly and honestly to the community.

A fair process, applied consistently and transparently, is how a library maintains community trust on both sides of this debate.

Nancy Mills Mackey



Question 1: Since the Salado Public Library District is planning to expand and space for physical materials is limited, it seems prudent to increase our budget for digital materials, which currently makes up about 24 percent of the materials budget and could be increased to 30 percent. As we implement expansion plans and increase physical space, we can increase the physical materials budget. In particular, I would like to see an increase in our budget for Spanish-language and other foreign language materials to support adult and pre-school literacy efforts. I believe our non-fiction, science/tech, short story, anime, and poetry collections also could be increased.

Question 2: The Salado Public Library Collection Development Policy (found on the library’s website) assists the library director and staff in the selection and curation of almost 27,000 physical and 270,000 digital items. The library currently serves over 10,000 residents within 134 square miles. The policy states that “the library’s collection reflects diverse backgrounds, beliefs, and interests. While every patron may not agree with viewpoints offered, the library is obligated to provide a balanced collection.”

Selection criteria is based on: nominations/appearances on awards lists, such as the Pulitzer Prize, Edgar Awards, and National Book Award, and recommended reviews in professional journals, such as Kirkus Reviews, Publishers Weekly, Library Journal and New York Times Best Seller List; timely viewpoints and cultural value; reputations of the author, editor, producer, illustrator, or publishing company; popularity and media attention; variety of formats; budget and space limitations; state and federal laws on sexually explicit materials in public libraries. Patron input is welcome and helps shape community standards, but we also have hired master’s degreed librarians with decades of education and experience to manage the library’s collection, so let’s allow them do just that. My suggestions for additional books/materials were listed in the previous answer.

Question 3: Community members and volunteers can shelve books and prepare them for circulation; assist with children’s programs and summer story time; assist with other outreach programs and craft activities for children, teens and adults; volunteer for reconsideration and other committees; help with gardening around the library; coordinate a book club; participate in expansion planning and community surveys. They can donate gently used books to Book Ends, the Friends used bookstore, and buy used books there also. Store proceeds support library programs and improvements. Volunteers can support the library through the Friends group or individually. Our staff and board are always looking for help and diverse expertise to support our mission: “the Salado Public Library welcomes, empowers and enlightens all who enter our doors.” We need and welcome the community’s help in attaining the library’s vision: “Salado Public Library will be a popular destination for the Village of Salado that will provide quality technology, relevant resources and stimulating programs to encourage a love of reading and provide lifelong learning opportunities. We will strive to be a place of innovation, a space to gather and to enrich the minds and lives of all our patrons.”

Question 4: In my opinion, the process of requesting that a book be removed from the collection is more than fair. Certain individuals, however, have abused the process in coordinated, politically motivated attacks. Therefore, the Board has been forced to revise the reconsideration policies to ensure that a disproportionate amount of staff, community volunteer and board time as well as budget is not monopolized by individuals seeking to control or limit what other adults choose to read and what other parents choose for their children to read. A number of challenges have concerned adult books, which those over 18 can opt to read or not, depending on their interest. Library patrons are not being forced to read anything against their will. Current library rules require that all children under 13 be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Also, parents are asked to choose one of three levels of library card access for their children: full access, children and teen access, or children-only access. Of the challenges appealed to the Board so far, I believe the Board made the right decisions to uphold the Reconsideration Committees’ conclusions to retain the books in question. I did not vote to remove any of the challenged books.

Maira Garza



Question 1: If the Salado Public Library District increased its collection spending closer to the 8–11% range recommended by Library Journal, I would first want to work closely with our librarians to determine where the greatest needs exist. Librarians are trained professionals who analyze circulation data, community demographics, and reader demand when building collections. Their expertise should guide how additional resources are allocated.

For the Adult Collection, I would like to see continued growth in high-demand fiction, nonfiction related to current events, personal development, and practical topics such as finance, parenting, and health. Expanding digital resources such as audiobooks and e-books would also help serve busy families and commuters. Materials that support lifelong learning—such as language learning resources, career development books, and educational nonfiction—would also be valuable additions.

For the Children’s Collection, investing in early literacy materials should remain a priority. This could include more picture books, beginning reader series, STEM-focused children’s books, and engaging nonfiction for curious young readers. Graphic novels and age-appropriate educational series are also very popular with children and can help encourage reluctant readers.

Ultimately, the goal should be to ensure the collection reflects the interests, needs, and diversity of the Salado community while continuing to foster a love of reading for residents of all ages.

Question 2: Public libraries typically use a structured collection development process guided by professional standards, circulation data, community needs, and established policies. Librarians review professional journals, publisher catalogs, award lists, and patron requests when deciding which materials to add. This process helps ensure that the collection remains balanced, relevant, and responsive to the community.

Patrons should absolutely have a voice in the process, and libraries already provide several ways for community members to participate. Patron requests, suggestion forms, and community feedback are all valuable tools that help librarians understand what readers want and need. However, the final decision about collection development should remain with trained library professionals who are responsible for maintaining a broad and balanced collection.

As a regular library user and parent, I would enjoy seeing continued growth in areas that support literacy and learning. Examples might include additional children’s series that encourage early reading, expanded nonfiction for young readers interested in science and history, and more audiobooks and e-books for adults and students. Materials that support education, literacy, and personal growth are especially valuable. A strong public library collection should reflect a wide range of interests and perspectives so that every member of the community can find something meaningful to read.

The Friends of the Salado Public Library already play an important role in supporting the library through volunteering, fundraising, and community engagement. Expanding volunteer opportunities could help even more community members feel connected to the library and its mission. One opportunity would be increasing volunteer participation during major library programs such as the Summer Reading Program kickoff and finale, which are large community events that benefit from additional support. Volunteers could assist with setup, activities for children, or helping families navigate the event.

Another idea would be creating volunteer opportunities tied to literacy and education. Community members could assist with children’s reading programs, tutoring, homework help, or storytime support. Retired educators, students seeking service hours, and community organizations may all be interested in participating.Volunteers could also assist with special projects such as organizing book sales, supporting outreach events, helping with displays, or promoting library programs within the community.

Finally, encouraging community members to attend library board meetings and stay informed about the library’s work can help strengthen community engagement. The more residents who feel connected to the library, the stronger and more supported the institution will be.

Question 4: The Friends of the Salado Public Library already play an important role in supporting the library through volunteering, fundraising, and community engagement. Expanding volunteer opportunities could help even more community members feel connected to the library and its mission. One opportunity would be increasing volunteer participation during major library programs such as the Summer Reading Program kickoff and finale, which are large community events that benefit from additional support. Volunteers could assist with setup, activities for children, or helping families navigate the event.

Another idea would be creating volunteer opportunities tied to literacy and education. Community members could assist with children’s reading programs, tutoring, homework help, or storytime support. Retired educators, students seeking service hours, and community organizations may all be interested in participating.Volunteers could also assist with special projects such as organizing book sales, supporting outreach events, helping with displays, or promoting library programs within the community.

Finally, encouraging community members to attend library board meetings and stay informed about the library’s work can help strengthen community engagement. The more residents who feel connected to the library, the stronger and more supported the institution will be.



A. Keith Cryar



Question 1: Many residents in Salado are concerned about the future of Salado Creek and the influence of wastewater from new subdivisions. These subdivisions are following standards established by experts and are unaffected by the downstream effects on Salado.

I think we should have the similar concerns for the books in our library. Just because books meet the standards established by recognized experts does not mean they meet our community standards.

While adults have a right to read any book they choose independent of community standards, there is not a right to expect books not meeting community standards be purchased at taxpayer expense. The community is the best judge of the “downstream effects” those books have on our community.

Nowhere is this more critical than in what is made available to our children. We need to provide them with books as pristine as the water in Salado Creek. It is only with maturity that they will be able to discern and have resistance to polluting influences.

In summary, I trust in our community’s wisdom for the library collection above the standards of those outside our community, experts or not.

Question 2: Feedback from patrons and residents is critical for the library to know how to best meet the needs and desires of the community.

The librarians rely on a wide range of criteria to determine which materials are purchased for the library and can or will be found in the Collection Policy.

Any process is fallible, and every book purchased cannot be read beforehand; therefore individuals may find books that do not meet community standards. This is where the individuals should question the book’s presence in the collection. However, one must understand that the decision to keep or remove a book will depend on community standards rather than individual preferences. Repeated reconsiderations for essentially identical concerns are not helpful and cause unnecessary library expenses.

Lastly, with some exceptions, patron requests are treated as community requests and purchased under the presumption of meeting community standards. Ideally, the book would be reviewed as above before purchase, but that is currently not feasible with fulfilling other library duties. Later, either the librarians or the community may determine these books should not remain in the collection.

Question 3: How to encourage more volunteers is a question the Librarians and the Board frequently ask. We have a significant number of volunteers who are greatly appreciated, but the library could also use more help.

Perhaps you would consider volunteering but didn’t know there was a need or don’t know if there is anything you can offer. Fear not. If you are willing to serve, a role can be found for you. Just let your interest be known to the library staff.

There is one area that needs immediate increased volunteers and that is to be on a Community Reconsideration Committee. Members are randomly chosen from a pool of volunteers, and the larger the pool the more likely the committee is to represent the community as a whole. Members read the challenged book completely and then meet to consider what is good or bad about the book to decide if it should remain or be removed from the library. We need volunteers representing the full diversity of our community.

Question 4: There have been requests to remove books from the Children’s Collection and from the Adult Collection. Do you feel the process itself for handling a request for removing a book from the shelves is fair? Of the challenges so far, do you think the Board made the right choice? Would you have voted to remove any of the books that have been challenged so far? (200 words)

There have been more book challenges in the last year than the entire previous history of the Salado Library. The level of interest in the book challenges indicates a strong community interest and has incidentally improved community engagement with the library.

Since there had been no significant history of book challenges, a robust challenge policy had not been developed. Both the newness and volume of challenges have required the Board to develop a policy at the same time it is actively dealing with multiple book challenges. Has it been perfect? No, but it is better and being refined. The process needs to be fair to all and allow all opinions to be expressed, but ultimately the community should decide a book’s fate in the library.

The library is here to serve the community and, as such, needs to reflect the community’s values. The community’s involvement in the challenges has helped the library better understand what our community wants in their library.