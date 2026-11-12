Salado Village Voice

The 65th Salado Scottish Gathering and Highland Games takes place Nov. 13-15 on a wooded, creekside property beginning at 108 Royal Street in Salado stretching from Barrow Brewing to The Venue at Inn on the Creek.

Heralding all things Scottish, this landmark Salado event is the oldest Scottish festival in Texas and has been sponsored continuously by the Salado Museum since 1961. (www.saladomuseum.org).



“The Scottish Gathering is the main fundraising event for the Salado Museum and College Park and continues to draw thousands of visitors to Salado every year,” says Lynette Jones, museum executive director. “Our planning committee and our event staff are all volunteers from Salado and nearby towns and event participants come from all over the country.”

“Thanks to all of their ongoing commitment and the generous support of our patrons, local and area business sponsors, and the people of Salado, we are able to continue this tradition so vital to the maintenance and operation of the museum and College Hill,” Jones adds.

The Scottish Gathering weekend’s activities include bagpipe bands, athletes Tossing the Caber, Highland dancers, Celtic musicians, the popular Bonniest Knees Contest, a Celtic marketplace, food trucks, and more. The main feature of the event is the Clans Village, the largest gathering of Scottish Clans in Texas where members share Scottish history and family genealogy with visitors. (www.saladoscottishfestival.com)

Events begin on Nov. 13 with a special presentation in words, images and music by Scottish fiddler and historian, Colin MacLeod at 2 p.m. in the Salado Museum with a suggested donation at the door. Titled You Never Know Unless You Bow, MacLeod’s one-hour lecture in word and music tells the story of where the Scottish fiddle has taken Texas as a State…from Crockett at the Alamo to today’s music scene.

The historical Calling of the Clans torchlight ceremony is held at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 on the banks of Salado Creek just north of the museum and is open free to the public. A ticketed social and light buffet follows at the Museum.

Festival grounds are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 14. Opening ceremonies are held at noon with the Bands and Clans Parade and a massed bands presentation. The parade starts at Main Street and North Pace Park Road and moves south on Main to Royal Street and the festival grounds. Representatives from the Aberfeldy will be on hand to sign a “Twinning Agreement.” Through the Sister Cities International, communities are linked together in an effort to promote peace through mutual respect, understanding, cooperation – one individual, one community at a time.

In addition to bagpipe band, dancing and athletic competitions, the day’s activities include live Scottish music by folksinger and storyteller Mark Clavey, playing with Scottish fiddler Colin MacLeod, and by the Celtic band, Murder the Stout, featuring Scottish button accordionist Hugh Morrison.

On Nov. 15, grounds are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting with the Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan devotional service at 9 a.m. The day’s activities include Scottish musicians, a performance by the Silver Thistle Pipes and Drums and the Hill Country Highland Dancers of Austin, a Dog Costume Contest and Parade, Children’s games, dog agility demos, Scottish Country Dancing participation dances, a Celtic marketplace, food trucks, and more.

The Wee Scots Gift Shop is open all three days at the Salado Museum on South Main Street.

All proceeds from the event and gift shop benefit the museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.