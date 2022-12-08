2022-2023 Salado Eagles Soccer Schedule

2022-23 Salado Eagles Soccer Schedule

DateOpponentLocationTime/ResultMedia Links
12/09/22 Temple High School WildcatsTemple Woodson Soccer Field07:15 PMResults | JV White 4:15 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
12/13/22 Georgetown High School EaglesGeorgetown ISD Athletic Complex07:45 PMResults | JV White 5 pm | JV Red 6:15 pm
12/16/22 Eastside Memorial PanthersEastside Memorial High School07:30 PMResults | JV 6 p.m.
12/30/22 Liberty Hill High School PanthersEagle Stadium07:00 PMResults | JV 5 p.m.
01/03/23 Salado Eagles Alumni Eagle Stadium08:00 PM
01/05/23 Georgetown High School EaglesGeorgetown ISD Athletic ComplexTBAGeorgetown Governor's Cup
01/05/23 Salado JV Classic EaglesEagle StadiumTBA
01/06/23 Georgetown High School EaglesGeorgetown ISD Athletic ComplexTBA
01/06/23 Salado JV Classic EaglesEagle StadiumTBASalado JV Classic
01/07/23 Georgetown High School EaglesGeorgetown ISD Athletic ComplexTBA
01/07/23 Salado JV Classic EaglesEagle StadiumTBASalado JV Classic
01/10/23 Austin Achieve High School Polar BearsAustin Achieve Schools07:00 PMResults | JV 5:15 pm
01/12/23 TBAWichita Midwestern State Showcase
01/13/23 TBAWichita Falls Midwestern State Showcase
01/14/23 TBAWichita Falls Midwestern State Showcase
01/17/23 Shoemaker High School Grey Wolves07:45 PMVarsity Results | JV Red 6:15 p.m. | JV White 5 p.m.
01/19/23 TBABelton JV Tournament
01/20/23 TBAJV Soccer Tournament
01/20/23 Leander Rouse High School RaidersLeander Rouse High School07:00 PMResults | JV at 5 p.m.
01/21/23 TBABelton JV Tournament
01/27/23 China Spring CougarsChina Spring High School07:00 PMDistrict Match | JV at 4 p.m.
02/03/23 Academy High School BumblebeesEagle Stadium06:00 PMDistrict Match
02/07/23 Brownwood High School LionsGordon Wood Stadium07:00 PMDistrict Match | JV at 5 p.m.
02/10/23 Lampasas High School BadgersLampasas High School07:00 PMDistrict Match | JV at 5 p.m.
02/14/23 Stephenville High School Yellow JacketsTarleton Memorial Stadium07:00 PMDistrict Match | JV at 4 p.m.
02/17/23 Gatesville High School HornetsGatesville High School07:00 PMDistrict Match
02/21/23 China Spring CougarsEagle Stadium07:00 PMDistrict Match | JV at 4 p.m.
02/28/23 Academy High School BumblebeesAcademy High School06:00 PMDistrict Match
03/03/23 Brownwood High School LionsEagle Stadium07:00 PMDistrict Match | JV plays at 5 p.m.
03/07/23 Lampasas High School BadgersEagle Stadium07:00 PMDistrict Match | JV plays at 5 p.m.
03/10/23 Stephenville High School Yellow JacketsEagle Stadium07:00 PMDistrict Match | JV at 5 p.m.
03/14/23 Gatesville High School HornetsGatesville High School07:00 PMDistrict Match | JV at 5 p.m.

Salado Eagles Varsity Soccer

Head Coach Jarred Cruddas

