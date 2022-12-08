2022-2023 Salado Eagles Soccer Schedule

2022-23 Salado Eagles Soccer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time/Result
|Media Links
|12/09/22
|Temple High School Wildcats
|Temple Woodson Soccer Field
|07:15 PM
|Results | JV White 4:15 pm | JV Red 5:30 pm
|12/13/22
|Georgetown High School Eagles
|Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
|07:45 PM
|Results | JV White 5 pm | JV Red 6:15 pm
|12/16/22
|Eastside Memorial Panthers
|Eastside Memorial High School
|07:30 PM
|Results | JV 6 p.m.
|12/30/22
|Liberty Hill High School Panthers
|Eagle Stadium
|07:00 PM
|Results | JV 5 p.m.
|01/03/23
|Salado Eagles Alumni
|Eagle Stadium
|08:00 PM
|01/05/23
|Georgetown High School Eagles
|Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
|TBA
|Georgetown Governor's Cup
|01/05/23
|Salado JV Classic Eagles
|Eagle Stadium
|TBA
|01/06/23
|Georgetown High School Eagles
|Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
|TBA
|01/06/23
|Salado JV Classic Eagles
|Eagle Stadium
|TBA
|Salado JV Classic
|01/07/23
|Georgetown High School Eagles
|Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
|TBA
|01/07/23
|Salado JV Classic Eagles
|Eagle Stadium
|TBA
|Salado JV Classic
|01/10/23
|Austin Achieve High School Polar Bears
|Austin Achieve Schools
|07:00 PM
|Results | JV 5:15 pm
|01/12/23
|TBA
|Wichita Midwestern State Showcase
|01/13/23
|TBA
|Wichita Falls Midwestern State Showcase
|01/14/23
|TBA
|Wichita Falls Midwestern State Showcase
|01/17/23
|Shoemaker High School Grey Wolves
|07:45 PM
|Varsity Results | JV Red 6:15 p.m. | JV White 5 p.m.
|01/19/23
|TBA
|Belton JV Tournament
|01/20/23
|TBA
|JV Soccer Tournament
|01/20/23
|Leander Rouse High School Raiders
|Leander Rouse High School
|07:00 PM
|Results | JV at 5 p.m.
|01/21/23
|TBA
|Belton JV Tournament
|01/27/23
|China Spring Cougars
|China Spring High School
|07:00 PM
|District Match | JV at 4 p.m.
|02/03/23
|Academy High School Bumblebees
|Eagle Stadium
|06:00 PM
|District Match
|02/07/23
|Brownwood High School Lions
|Gordon Wood Stadium
|07:00 PM
|District Match | JV at 5 p.m.
|02/10/23
|Lampasas High School Badgers
|Lampasas High School
|07:00 PM
|District Match | JV at 5 p.m.
|02/14/23
|Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets
|Tarleton Memorial Stadium
|07:00 PM
|District Match | JV at 4 p.m.
|02/17/23
|Gatesville High School Hornets
|Gatesville High School
|07:00 PM
|District Match
|02/21/23
|China Spring Cougars
|Eagle Stadium
|07:00 PM
|District Match | JV at 4 p.m.
|02/28/23
|Academy High School Bumblebees
|Academy High School
|06:00 PM
|District Match
|03/03/23
|Brownwood High School Lions
|Eagle Stadium
|07:00 PM
|District Match | JV plays at 5 p.m.
|03/07/23
|Lampasas High School Badgers
|Eagle Stadium
|07:00 PM
|District Match | JV plays at 5 p.m.
|03/10/23
|Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets
|Eagle Stadium
|07:00 PM
|District Match | JV at 5 p.m.
|03/14/23
|Gatesville High School Hornets
|Gatesville High School
|07:00 PM
|District Match | JV at 5 p.m.
Salado Eagles Varsity Soccer
Head Coach Jarred Cruddas