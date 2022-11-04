Salado Village Voice

2022-23 Salado Lady Eagles Basketball Schedule

DateOpponentLocationTime/ResultMedia Links
11/08/22 Taylor High School Lady DucksTaylor High School06:15 PM6:15 p.m. Varsity | JV Red 5 p.m. | JV White 5 p.m.
11/11/22 Lake Belton High School Lady MustangsSalado High School Gym06:15 PMResult | JV Red at 5:00 | JV White at 5:00
11/15/22 Lorena High School LeopardsSalado High School Gym06:15 PMResults | JV Red 5:00 p.m. | JV White 7:30 p.m.
11/17/22 Marble Falls HS MustangsMarble Falls High SchoolTBA
11/17/22 East View High School PatriotsEast View High SchoolTBASub Varsity Tournament | JV White | JV Red
11/19/22 Marble Falls HS MustangsMarble Falls High SchoolTBA
11/19/22 East View High School PatriotsEast View High SchoolTBAJV White | JV Red
11/20/22 Marble Falls HS MustangsMarble Falls High SchoolTBA
11/21/22 Academy High School Lady BumblebeesAcademy High School01:00 PMResults | JV Red at 12:00 p.m. | JV White at 11 a.m.
11/22/22 La Grange High School LeopardsSalado High School Gym12:30 PMResults | JV Red at 11:00 a.m. | JV White at 2:00 p.m.
12/01/22 Coach Smith Memorial TournamentSalado High School GymTBA
12/01/22 Coach Smith Memorial TournamentSalado High School GymTBA
12/02/22 Coach Smith Memorial TournamentSalado High School GymTBA
12/03/22 Coach Smith Memorial TournamentSalado High School GymTBA
12/08/22 Salado Sub Varsity Tournament Salado High School GymTBASub Varsity Tournament | JV Red | JV White
12/10/22 Salado Sub Varsity Tournament Salado High School GymTBASalado Sub Varsity Tournament | JV Red | JV White
12/13/22 Lampasas High School Lady BadgersSalado High School Gym12:30 PMResults | JV Red at 11 a.m. | JV White at 2 p.m.
12/16/22 Jarrell High School Lady CougarsJarrell High School05:00 PMJV White Only
12/19/22 Crawford High School Lady PiratesCrawford High School12:30 PMResults | JV Red at 11 a,m,
12/26/22 Thorndale High School Tournament Thorndale High SchoolTBATournament Results
12/27/22 Thorndale High School Tournament Thorndale High SchoolTBATournament Results
01/03/23 Lago Vista High School VikingsSalado High School Gym06:15 PMResults | JV Red 5 p.m. | JV White 7:45 p.m.
01/06/23 La Vega High School PiratesSalado High School Gym06:15 PMDistrict 23-4A Game | JV at 5 p.m. | JV White vs Llano at 5 p.m.
01/10/23 Waco Connally High School Lady CadetsConnally High School06:15 PMDistrict 23-4A Game | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV White at 5 p.m.
01/13/23 Robinson High School Lady RocketsSalado High School Gym06:15 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV Red 5 p.m. | JV White 5 p.m.
01/17/23 Gatesville Lady Hornets Lady HornetsGatesville High School06:15 PMDistrict 23-4A Game | JV Red at 5 p.m.
01/20/23 China Spring CougarsSalado High School Gym06:15 PM
01/24/23 La Vega High School PiratesLa Vega High School06:15 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV WHite at 7:45 p.m.
01/27/23 Waco Connally High School Lady CadetsSalado High School Gym06:15 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV White at 7:45 p.m.
01/31/23 Robinson High School Lady RocketsRobinson Rocket Fields06:15 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV Red at 5 p.m. | JV WHite at 7:45 p.m.
02/03/23 Gatesville Lady Hornets Lady HornetsSalado High School Gym06:15 PMDistrict 23-4A Game | JV Red 5:00 p.m. | JV White 7:45 p.m.
02/10/23 China Spring CougarsChina Spring High School06:15 PMDistrict 23-4A | JV Red 5:00 p.m. | JV WHite 7:45 p.m.

 

Head Coach Diane Konarik

Assistant Coach Jodee Preston

Assistant Coach Kristi Wilk

