Salado Village Voice

- 2026 Salado General Election Candidates
- Introducing the 2026 Salado ISD Board of Trustees candidates
- Introducing the 2026 Village of Salado Board of Aldermen Candidates
- Introducing the 2026 candidates for Village of Salado Mayor
- Introducing the 2026 Salado Library Board Candidates
- Early voting starts Feb. 17 in Primaries
- Locals turn down ESD sales tax; Texans approve all 17 constitutional amendments
- Voters to decide on ESD sales tax
- Voters roll back tax rate, elect Dunch, Sandor, Lassiter
- Aldermen candidates on mass gatherings
- Library candidates on safe space, appropriate books
- Library Board candidates on budget, building expansion
- Aldermen candidates on funding streets, experience they bring to BoA, #1 priority
- Aldermen candidates on tax rollback, budgeting
- Salado Library Board candidates on what they read
- Meet the candidates for Salado Library District board of directors
- Introducing candidates for Village of Salado Board of Aldermen
- Last day to register to vote is Oct. 7
- SISD voters approve both bonds, Texas says yes to 13
- Texas voters will consider 14 proposed amendments
- SISD voters will decide on 2 proposed bonds
- Every vote counts
- 2023 Aldermen candidates on what this election is about and why they are the right person for the job
- 2023 SISD Candidates on what is this election about and why are you the right person for the job?
- 2023 Aldermen candidates on development growth, PIDs, MUDs, economic development
- 2023 School trustee candidates on vouchers, growth, facilities, bond
- SISD candidates address school safety, preparedness, support of staff, administration
- 2023 Aldermen candidates on roads, parks
- Introducing the candidates for Village of Salado Board of Aldermen
- Early voting continues in General Election
- Aldermen reject Disannexation Election Petition
- SISD full term candidates on values, administration
- Salado ISD Unexpired term candidates on values, administration
- Salado Library Candidates on values, administration
- Mayoral candidates on values, administration
- SISD full term candidates on teacher pay, support
- SISD Candidates for unexpired term on teacher pay, support
- Library candidates on programs, services of Salado Library
- Mayoral candidates on Sanctuary, disannexation
- Trouble at the ballot box for Salado
- Mayor candidates on safety, charm, business
- SISD Candidates for unexpired term address challenges facing schools
- SISD Candidates for full term address challenges facing schools
- Candidates on challenges facing Library
- Mayoral candidates on challenges, growth & ETJ
- Meet your candidates for full three-year term on Salado ISD Board of Trustees
- Meet the Candidates for Salado ISD Unexpired Term
- Meet your Village of Salado Mayoral Candidates
- Meet your Library Board Candidates
- Buckley files for re-election to Texas State House
- Justice of Peace #2 race brings familiar faces
- SISD candidates on police officer in school, enrollment, remote learning, main goal
- Candidates for Village BoA address final questions on license plate cameras, playground, Main St. & ESD
- SISD candidates on future major capital projects, teacher pay scale, transfer, non-college students
- Candidates for Village BoA address questions on tax rate, streets, police, administration & other departments
- SISD candidates on strengths, weaknesses, COVID
- Aldermen candidate address questions on economic development, growth, business
- Introducing the 2020 Candidates for Village of Salado Board of Aldermen
- Introducing the 2020 Salado ISD Board of Trustees Candidates
- Early voting starts Oct. 21 for 10 proposed amendments
- Final set of Q&A with 2019 Aldermen candidates
- Final set of Q&A with Salado ISD Candidates
- Q&A with Village of Salado aldermen candidates, part 2
- Q&A with Salado ISD Candidates part 2
- First Q&A with Salado ISD Board of Trustee candidates
- Meet your Board of Aldermen Candidates
- Meet your candidates for Salado ISD Board of Trustees
- Texas GOP staves off Democratic blue wave
- Early vote turnout is eclipsing all other midterm elections
- Bell County challengers beat GOP incumbents
- Brown has advantage over Whitson in fundraising
- Cosper outraises Buckley 4-to-1 in runoff
- Voters overwhelmingly approve bond
- Mayoral candidates on subdivision, zoning, deer population
- Aldermen candidates on subdivision, zoning, deer
- Early voting totals in Salado ISD & Village of Salado election
- Aldermen candidates on police, economic development, roads
- Mayoral candidates on police, economic development, roads
- Mayoral candidates on airport, Sanctuary, Pace Park
- Aldermen candidates on airport, Sanctuary, Pace Park
- Aldermen candidates on police, economic development, roads
- Aldermen candidates on sewer, annexation, growth
- Three candidates file for Village Mayor
- Five candidates file for 2 aldermen spots
- Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2 Republican Candidates
- Republican Candidates for Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
- Blackburn announces that he will run for Bell County Judge
- Disannexation, aldermen election May 6
- Aldermen candidates on sewer, economic development, Vision
- Proposition wording causes confusion among some voters
- Aldermen Candidates on Budget issues
- Salado Aldermen candidates on Disannexation issue
- Trump leads of Sea of Red
- Village nixes variance requests for parking lot, OKs subdivision
- Incumbents win re-election in local races
- SISD trustee candidates on future bond election
- BOA hopefuls on infrastructure, emergency services
- Mayoral candidates on greatest challenges
- School board candidates on transfer policy
- Board of Aldermen hopefuls on Economic Development
- Mayoral candidates on Economic Development
- Early voting begins April 25 in local elections
- Mayoral Candidates introduce themselves
- Meet the hopefuls for Salado Board of Aldermen
- SISD trustee candidates introduce themselves