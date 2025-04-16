Salado will always remember Hulda Horton, a tireless advocate and volunteer for the Village.

An iris metal sculpture in her honor will be unveiled at 2 p.m. April 21 in front of McCain’s Cafe on Main Street in her honor.



Members of the Salado Lions Club, Salado Historical Society, Salado Ladies Community League and other local organizations for which Hulda worked will be on hand for the unveiling.

The entire community is invited to celebrate Hulda’s legacy.

Hulda moved to Salado with her husband M. Donnie Horton in 1977. She was the first women’s golf champion of Mill Creek. She was secretary for the Salado Civic Center. The sign in her office read: “If you don’t know, ask Hulda!” She was a President of the Mill Creek Ladies Golf Association, Chamber Person of the Year and Chamber Hall of Fame, Stroll Parade Marshal, volunteer at the Salado Art Fair and twice Chairman for the event, Salado Historical Society Person of the Year and was presented with the Salado Masonic Lodge #296 Community Builder Award. She is a past board member of nearly every organization in Salado, plus, a Lion’s Club member. Always the first to arrive and the last to leave after clean-up, Hulda chauffeured residents to their doctor’s appointments, hair salon appointments, grocery store, airport, picked up prescriptions, and house sat for their pets. She baby-sat Royce and Jenny Wiggin so that Tim and Marilyn Fleischer could cover Friday nights sports events for the Salado Village Voice.

She attended her Monday morning coffee club the day before she died at the age of 95 last month.