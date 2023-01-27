7th grade Eagles win own basketball tournament

Salado seventh grade A Eagles swept the Salado Middle School basketball tournament by beating Gateway 47-17, Gatesville 33-31 in overtime and Lorena 30-18 on Jan. 21.
7th A Eagles 47
Gateway 7th 17
Salado had an easy time of it, blowing past Gateway 47-17 in the first round Jan. 21.
Wyatt Tipping led the boys with 14 points. Griffin Self followed with 12 points.
Also scoring were Ryder Balmos, 6 points, Owen Gunter, 4 points, Brody Schiller, 4 points, Jay Humphrey 3 points, Cooper Lepsis, 2 points and Chase Adams, 2 points.
7th A Eagles 33
Gatesville 7th 31
The seventh graders fought to a 31-31 tie, but Salado won in sudden death overtime over Gatesville Jan. 21.
Griffin Self led the team with 16 points.
Also scoring were Brody Schiller, 8 points, Ryder Balmos, 84 points, Wyatt Tipping, 3 points and Jay Humphrey, 2 points.
7th A Eagles 30
Lorena 7th 18
Salado seventh grade Eagles handled Lorena in the championship game, 30-18
Scoring for the Eagles were Wyatt Tipping, 8 points, Xander Corwin and Griffin Self, 5 points each, Jay Humphrey, 4 points, and Cooper Lepsis, Owen Gunter , Brody Schiller and Ryder Balmos, 2 points each.