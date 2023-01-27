7th grade Eagles win own basketball tournament

Salado seventh grade A Eagles swept the Salado Middle School basketball tournament by beating Gateway 47-17, Gatesville 33-31 in overtime and Lorena 30-18 on Jan. 21.

The Seventh Grade A Eagles won the Salado Middle School basketball tournament Jan. 21. Shown above are (front row, from left) Jay Humphrey, Wyatt Tipping, Xander Corwin and Cooper Lepsis; (back row, from left) Coach Jada Kornegay, Chase Adams, Ryder Balmos, Owen Gunter, Griffin Self and Brody Schiller. (Courtesy photo)



7th A Eagles 47

Gateway 7th 17

Salado had an easy time of it, blowing past Gateway 47-17 in the first round Jan. 21.

Wyatt Tipping led the boys with 14 points. Griffin Self followed with 12 points.

Also scoring were Ryder Balmos, 6 points, Owen Gunter, 4 points, Brody Schiller, 4 points, Jay Humphrey 3 points, Cooper Lepsis, 2 points and Chase Adams, 2 points.

7th A Eagles 33

Gatesville 7th 31

The seventh graders fought to a 31-31 tie, but Salado won in sudden death overtime over Gatesville Jan. 21.

Griffin Self led the team with 16 points.

Also scoring were Brody Schiller, 8 points, Ryder Balmos, 84 points, Wyatt Tipping, 3 points and Jay Humphrey, 2 points.

7th A Eagles 30

Lorena 7th 18

Salado seventh grade Eagles handled Lorena in the championship game, 30-18

Scoring for the Eagles were Wyatt Tipping, 8 points, Xander Corwin and Griffin Self, 5 points each, Jay Humphrey, 4 points, and Cooper Lepsis, Owen Gunter , Brody Schiller and Ryder Balmos, 2 points each.