9th, JV Eagles fall to Stephenville

JV Football

Nathan Johnson scored Salado’s only touchdown on a first quarter 14 yard run in the JV Eagles’ 24-6 loss to the visiting Stephenville JV Yellow Jackets on Sept. 9. Johnson was also named the Outstanding Defensive Player for the week. “We started the game well with getting ahead by scoring first. We just had a couple of mistakes. Looking forward to next week when we play Mexia,” Coach Dusty Youngblood said.

9th football

Salado Freshmen lost by a single point 8-7 to their Stephenville opponents on Sept. 9.

Brodie Landon rushed for a 30 yard touchdown in the second quarter. The JV team converted a one-point PAT.

Stephenville was able to score a touchdown in the third quarter and converted a two-point try for the 8-7 lead.

Landon was the Offensive Player of the Game. Outstanding Defensive Player was Benjamin McLane.