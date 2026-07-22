Salado Village Voice

Village of Salado aldermen acknowledged at their July 16 meeting that state law supersedes the Village Zoning Ordinance which restricts a firearms store from operating within the Historic District Overlay, following a half-hour executive session.



The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously July 14 to recommend changing the Historic District Overlay portion of the Zoning Ordinance to allow firearms stores to operate within the Historic District Overly

The board encouraged Will and Tawnya Dankert to pursue any other paperwork necessary for them to open The Ammo Can.

Alderman Jeff Van Cura made a motion for the “P&Z and Board of Aldermen to complete the ordinance update process to be reflective of and align with state law.” Alderman Rick Marruffo gave a second.

The motion passed 5-0.

“Thank you for your patience and we look forward to visiting your shop in the future,” said Mayor Pro Tem Neil Dunch.

Just after returning from executive session and before voting, Alderman Allen Sandor asked Village Administrator John Benson: “Have we been threatened with legal action?”

Administrator Benson replied that no one has threatened legal action concerning the matter of firearms stores in the Historical District Overlay.

Aldermen have met in executive session on the matter of “Texas Government Code Section 551.071, Texas Government Code and Section 1.05, Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct with legal counsel regarding: A request to allow a firearms store in the Historic Overlay District, and discussion related to any threatened legal action” on three occasions: the July 2 and July 16 regular meetings and a special called meeting on June 24.

The government code states “A governmental body may not conduct a private consultation with its attorney except:

(1) when the governmental body seeks the advice of its attorney about:

(A) pending or contemplated litigation; or

(B) a settlement offer; or

(2) on a matter in which the duty of the attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with this chapter.”

In other business, the board waived vendor fees for the upcoming Highland Games and Gathering of Scottish Clans in November.