Salado Village Voice

The Village of Salado and Salado Public Library District will hold joint elections with in-person early voting beginning April 22 at the Salado ISD Administration Building, 601 N. Main St.



May 3 is the last day to receive ballot by mail (by 7 p.m. if envelope is NOT postmarked. May 5 is the last day to receive ballot by mail (by 5 p.m. if envelope IS postmarked).

In-person early voting will continue 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 24-25 and April 29; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 26 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 28.

Election Day, polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 3 at Salado ISD Administration Building, 601 N. Main St. Salado.

The Village of Salado election will decide three two-year terms on the Board of Aldermen. Seven candidates will appear on the ballot in the following order: Jesse Mondragon, James (Jim) Lassiter, JoAnn Purser, Allen Sandor, Scott Hamilton, Neil Dunch, Gail Allard II.

The following Proposition A will appear on the Village of Salado ballot: “Reducing the tax rate in the Village of Salado, Texas for the current year from the adopted rate of $0.4860 per $100 of valuation to $0.3612 per $100 of valuation.

Question 1: There is no money in the current budget to repair Salado streets. There are major projects for Royal Street and West Village Road for these two thoroughfares that will require Village participation financially. How will you vote to commit local funds for these projects? What sacrifices in other areas are you willing to make, if any, to see these projects done? (200 words)

Question 2: Once you are elected, the tenure of aldermen, Mayor, Village administrator and staff will all be under two years. What qualities do you have to overcome this shortage of local experience during a time of growth and challenges? (200 words)

Question 3: If elected, what is your #1 priority as an alderman? What hill will you die on and what will you compromise for the betterment of Salado? (150 words)

Jesse Mondragon



Question 1: I will always vote in favor of fixing any infrastructure issues, especially roads. I am confident the current administration is working hard to ensure these issues are taken care of. Issues such as this are why I am against the tax rollback. As far as making sacrifices in any other areas, that is something I would have to take a closer look at if elected.

Question 2: My experience as a public servant has given me insight into public works and how making the wrong decisions can put a strain on the village. I am a proponent of educating myself and getting outside input from citizens.

Question 3: Public safety is my profession and anything regarding the safety of the village should be at the top of the list as far as priorities. I will not sacrifice anything in regards to ensuring our village has the personnel and equipment to maintain its well being. I will not support any possible future cuts to anything public safety related.

James (Jim) Lassiter



Question 1: Proper maintenance of existing streets, Royal Street and West Village are all very important in the long-term to Salado. First, I would prioritize each project, quantify the cost of each and then consider all options to pay for each. I first would suggest repairing potholes as the longer they exist, the bigger and more costly the repairs become. Depending on the cost of such, I would consider some reductions to our Village’s current operating budget. As for Royal and West Village, I would pursue ALL financing options realistically available, including obtaining a low interest rate loan from the State Infrastructure Bank of Texas (SIB). Such a loan could satisfy the Village obligation and preserve the federal grant money already allocated for these projects. Yes it is debt, but I am confident the return in property value and sales tax dollars would justify the means. Other sources of debt are certainly available, but will take much longer and more costly to procure. In the end, leadership must parallel growth …… WITH the ability to afford it.

Question 2: There is an old saying that “Wisdom is earned in life ….not given. Another…..”No one has all the answers”. As to the question at hand, I would bring 40+ years of real estate finance and land development experience. Twenty of those years (mostly as a Senior VP) with a large public corporation and 23 years on my own. I have dealt with both the federal government and State of Texas regarding endangered species, water drainage and control …and environmental matters on many occasions. Moreover, I have extensively worked with 9 city municipalities over my career and had discussions to various degrees with numerous others. I have also attended planning and development seminars by various professional organizations along the way. In short, I do believe this type of experience would be beneficial to Salado….particularly at this moment in time when we face such rapidly changing growth, conditions and expectations.

Question 3: I will strive to preserve Salado’s 150+ years of history, its quality of life, its charm, its culture, its shopping; et al. I do not want Salado’s future to be solely “sales tax driven” …..rather a community whose identity, uniqueness and attractiveness drives its sales tax revenue. I do not want Salado to be “just another stop” along I-35. We can accomplish this with proper planning, improved ordinances and with fiscal responsibility which our community desires. In most cases….the primary reason most of us moved to Salado is for what it is. Let’s ensure we grow smartly and not compromise our “gem” for future generations.



JoAnn Purser



Question 1: The current condition of Royal Street and W. Village Rd is a real concern. These are critical thoroughfares, and their condition impacts everything from safety and accessibility to property values and long-term economic development in Salado..I am in favor of committing local funds to support these projects, but it must be done cautiously. If we want to move forward with these repairs—and I believe we must—we will need to evaluate our current budget priorities to see where reallocation makes the most sense. Some areas where I’d be willing to look for sacrifices or adjustments include:

Postponing projects that aren’t time-sensitive or safety-related. Reviewing administrative expenses to ensure we’re operating as efficiently as possible. Seeking partnerships with county, state, or private entities for matching funds or grants. Engaging the community in discussions about small, temporary fees—if absolutely necessary and with a clear sunset clause.

That said, this decision must come with transparency, public input, and a clear vision of what we’re getting in return. These projects should include long-term maintenance plans so we’re not just putting on a short-term fix.

Question 2: What I bring to the table is a combination of leadership and a deep commitment to listening and learning quickly. My professional background has equipped me to step into complex situations, build relationships fast, and make informed decisions under pressure.

Here’s what I offer to help fill that gap in local experience:

Strong communication skills to gain trust between departments, boards, and the community. I have sat on committees and understand first hand the role and also the frustration. I have led meetings as a former school board president Administration that has been hired to do a job needs the support to do their job. Preparedness—I do the work. I read the reports, I research the issues, and I stay informed. I have served on a city council and as a school board trustee previously and those positions have given me skills to set a budget and create policies for growing communities. Accountability and transparency—residents deserve to know what’s happening and why.

I also see this moment as an opportunity. With the right values, work ethic, and vision, we can turn this time of transition into a time of transformation.

Question 3: The beautiful thing about me being one of the newest members of this community is that I come with no hidden agenda. I have no axe to grind, no long-standing political ties, and no personal gain in mind. This is my new home—where my children have chosen to settle and where my grandchildren are growing up. That means everything to me.

I’m stepping up not because of politics, but because I care deeply about what we leave behind. I want to build on the legacy that’s already been created here, and help shape a community that continues to be safe, welcoming, and full of opportunity.

I can see both the beauty of what’s already here and the possibilities for what we can improve together. My goal is to serve with integrity, transparency, and heart—and to always keep the future in mind when making decisions today.

Allen Sandor



Question 1: The Village currently has around $500,000.00 set aside that could easily be used toward road items if Salado voters decide to vote against the tax roll back. I am in favor of these funds being considered (at least in part) for road repair projects should they remain available after the May 3rd votes are in. These road projects will require workshop conversation and careful planning and prioritization. If you elect me, I will ask our Village Administrator to present all options available to Salado in regard to road repairs and improvements. Roads and road maintenance have been and will continue to be a major concern. This is typical in any community. However, some roads simply cannot wait any longer before they are repaired. Also, new roads should have specifications conducive to a greater longevity with less opportunity for premature failure. I hope that all voters understand the importance of our budget and how we must have a positive balance and great credit to be efficient in governing roads and other infrastructure decisions as we face this inevitable growth. I, like you, do not favor paying higher taxes. Although, I believe our current tax rate is necessary at this time.



Question 2: I bring over 20 years of commercial, industrial and residential development and construction experience to this board. Development ordinances and contracts, zoning, platting and permitting are not foreign to me. Our Village has commercial and residential developments waiting to be performed here right now. Growth is among us and we need to manage it to the best of our abilities, limits and legal controls. We will begin to experience new commercial businesses in Salado as soon as this year. I will work with the Village Staff and BOA to keep our Village and Historic District beautiful while preserving what we all love so much about them both. I have spoken with many of you and I have enjoyed each conversation equally. There are many good ideas to consider. I want you all to know that your words have been heard well. I plan to bring Salado’s great business and leadership minds together for constructive conversation in the best interest of our Village. If you value transparency and honesty, please vote for me. If you like what you have heard of me and from me please ask your peers to vote ALLEN SANDOR for Salado Alderman.

Question 3: I will prioritize public safety, road maintenance, asking questions, constructive planning and leadership conversation, workshop meetings and preservation of old Salado while managing new growth. The BOA needs to add three different but complimentary skill sets to it. How you choose to vote will be important in helping us achieve that goal while overcoming setbacks and satisfying existing and new goals.

I told everyone weeks ago that I was (at that time) only asking for your support. Your support has been greatly felt. I am humbled and grateful to say the least. Now I am asking for your vote in this Salado Alderman race. If you want me to do this job, I will work on it as hard as I know how to work on anything. Thank you all for your support and consideration here. Please Vote Allen Sandor for Salado Alderman. Let’s go to work!



Scott Hamilton



Question 1: Salado’s two major road projects—Royal Street and West Village Road—are non-negotiable. These aren’t cosmetic upgrades; they’re essential investments in safety, access, and long-term infrastructure.

The West Village Road project has received $5.5 million in federal support, significantly reducing the financial burden on the Village. For Royal Street, we’ve secured over $2.6 million in outside funding through KTMPO and TxDOT. The Village is still expected to cover approximately $732,000 in remaining design and construction costs.

I will vote to fund our share—with discipline. I support zero-based budgeting and will fight to reallocate funds from lower-priority areas. That includes continuing the wage and hiring freezes and evaluating discretionary programs that aren’t tied to core services like roads or public safety.

The opportunity is in front of us. Regional, state, and federal partners have stepped up. Now it’s on the Village to meet our obligation—without losing control of our budget. Streets are fundamental. If we can’t prioritize them, we’ve lost our way.

Question 2: Now more than ever, Salado needs new faces who bring a calculated, forward-looking perspective. I don’t see a lack of tenure as a liability—I see it as an opportunity to break stale patterns and ask better questions.

This Village has tough choices ahead. I bring a private-sector mindset rooted in discipline, preparation, and accountability. I’ve led teams, built and managed budgets, and delivered results—not by relying on legacy thinking, but by demanding purpose and clarity.

I’ve already done more homework than many who’ve held this seat—studying contracts, budgets, infrastructure plans, and speaking directly with residents about what they need most. I will show up informed, focused, and unafraid to challenge assumptions or demand better processes.

Titles and years of service don’t shape the future—leadership does.

Question 3: The hill I will die on is pushing for zero-based budgeting. Every department and recurring expense should start from zero—no slush fund budgeting, no automatic renewals. Every dollar should be hyper-targeted toward a clear deliverable, especially in areas like roads and public safety.

I’ll compromise on how we get there—whether that means phasing in reforms, adjusting timelines, or restructuring contracts—but I won’t bend on the principle. We must demand justification before we spend.

Salado doesn’t need more drift—it needs direction. We won’t get there without asking the hard questions and holding our spending habits to a higher standard.



Neil Dunch



Question 1: As a candidate for Village Alderman, I recognize the critical need to maintain and improve our infrastructure, particularly Royal Street and West Village Road. Given our unprecedented growth, these projects are essential for public safety.

Despite current budget constraints, I would vote to allocate local funds to these projects due to their long-term benefits. This decision requires careful budget analysis and potential sacrifices in other areas.

To fund these projects, I propose:

Reprioritizing Non-Essential Expenditures: Temporarily reduce funding for non-essential services and projects that can be deferred.

Seeking Partnerships: Collaborate with local businesses and organizations to supplement our budget.

During the last Alderman Meeting, we terminated an advanced funding agreement for Mill Creek Drive due to a lack of funds. Such decisions impact Salado’s ability to secure future grants.

Given that Royal Street and West Village Road are already supported by grants requiring us to fund only a portion of the costs, we cannot afford to let this funding go. For example, the Royal Street grant offers $2.2 million if we can fund $400,000. These grants are rare and take years to develop. Terminating them harms our Village’s reputation and future opportunities.

Question 2: As a candidate for Alderman, I am acutely aware of the challenges posed by the short tenure of key local officials. My extensive business background in corporate America at Dell, private equity, and as a small business owner of Inn on the Creek Properties equips me to navigate these hurdles.

Leadership and Collaboration: My ability to work cross-functionally, highly endorsed by colleagues on LinkedIn, has been a cornerstone of my success in corporate America. I excel at fostering strong relationships and open communication, ensuring our team remains cohesive and focused on community growth.

Adaptability and Innovation: My experience in managing rapid growth at Dell, from a US-based company to expanding operations globally in a rapidly changing technological landscape, has equipped me with the skills to support Salado during this time. I am adept at quickly understanding new situations and devising innovative solutions.

Commitment to Continuous Learning: I am dedicated to continuous learning and professional development. I prioritize hiring individuals more knowledgeable than myself and have built a solid foundation of key mentors, including former Salado Aldermen and Mayors. I will leverage the expertise within our community for insight and guidance.

Together, we can overcome the challenges of limited tenure and drive our community towards a prosperous future.

Question 3: If elected as Alderman, my #1 priority will be to enhance community infrastructure. This includes improving roads, parks, and public spaces to ensure they are safe, accessible, and enjoyable for all residents. I believe that a well-maintained infrastructure is the backbone of a thriving community.

The hill I will die on is transparency and accountability in local government. I will fight tirelessly to ensure that all decisions and expenditures are made with the utmost integrity and are communicated clearly to the public. Trust between the government and the community is non-negotiable.

However, I am willing to compromise on budget allocations to achieve a balanced approach that addresses various community needs. Collaboration and flexibility are key to the betterment of Salado.

Gail Allard II



Question 1: Roadway repairs in the Village are a priority, but I believe it’s going to take a few years to get that ball moving. We have new commercial development on the North end that will bring some nice revenue once those taxes begin to be collected, but that won’t happen overnight, either. House Bill 550 was introduced last session that would have made provisions for the use of Hotel Motel tax funds for infrastructure projects like roads, but that stalled out. It would be nice to see if that bill can be revived. There may be some grant available from programs like Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) that still has almost two billion dollars available to tap for safe road projects. The deadline to apply for that is June 26th, 2025. I would vote to explore and utilize some of the outside programs before adding more strain on our limited financial resources.

Question 2: I am proud that I have owned a business in Salado, for what will be fourteen years this coming November. Through that time, Main Street Salado had suffered through a major I35 highway expansion that nearly destroyed the Village businesses. Tough decisions came from every direction. I had to boost more funds through advertising to attract enough customers to stay afloat. I had to cut hours and trim staff. Then COVID hit everyone. I think it was especially rough for our Village because most of us that were running a business felt like we barely survived the damage from I-35 construction and that was still fresh in our minds. Personally, I have only one shot to survive in my business and I run it pretty lean. I want to look at all the facts before major changes are implemented. I like to work with my team, to ask their opinions and exchange ideas from our collective experiences and come up with solutions that are based on some good common sense.

Question 3: My priority, if elected, is to help drive our Village in a positive direction and make the most responsible decisions with our community in mind. My hill? I want to see Main Street busy and Tourism bustling. I love having people from some other city or state saying, “We chose to come shop and stay in Salado.”

My compromise? I’m not always right and don’t always have the answer, but I am more than willing to listen and learn from anyone who has a difference of opinion, so we can work together and try to get this right.