Salado Village Voice

Local voters will choose three aldermen to serve two year terms on the Village of Salado Board of Aldermen and three directors to serve two year terms on the Salado Public Library District Board of Directors.



Election Day, polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 3 at Salado ISD Administration Building, 601 N. Main St. Salado.

May 3 is the last day to receive ballot by mail (by 7 p.m. if envelope is NOT postmarked. May 5 is the last day to receive ballot by mail (by 5 p.m. if envelope IS postmarked).

The Village of Salado election will decide three two-year terms on the Board of Aldermen. Seven candidates will appear on the ballot in the following order: Jesse Mondragon, James (Jim) Lassiter, JoAnn Purser, Allen Sandor, Scott Hamilton, Neil Dunch, Gail Allard II.

The following Proposition A will appear on the Village of Salado ballot: “Reducing the tax rate in the Village of Salado, Texas for the current year from the adopted rate of $0.4860 per $100 of valuation to $0.3612 per $100 of valuation.

Question 1: A new ordinance was proposed at the April 17 Board of Aldermen meeting to regulate itinerant vendors, mobile food vendors, farmer’s markets and mass gatherings. The ordinance can be found on the agenda posting at https://www.saladotx.gov/meetings. A task force will take up the ordinance to bring it before aldermen at a later meeting. What are your thoughts on the requirements and the fee schedules associated with the ordinance? (200 words)

Question 2: In the past year, Village aldermen eliminated citizen advisory committees, to include Parks advisory, Economic Development committee, Music Friendly community advisory committee and tourism advisory committee. The board is also considering an ordinance that would limit the scope of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Do you think there is any value in citizen advisory committees? If so, what and how can these committees be reinstated and better run? If citizen advisory committees are not a method you would support, what other methods do citizens have to influence regulation by the Village of Salado aldermen? (200 words)

Question 3: What can and should the Village do to attract new businesses to the existing boundaries of the Village? What can and should the Village do to have adjacent areas voluntarily annex into the Village to expand the commercial footprint of the Village? What is your assessment of how the Village has performed in the areas of attracting and supporting business owners and developers over the past five years? What can improve that? (200 words)

Jesse Mondragon



Question 1: I beleive in less regulation, especially involving bringing tax revenue to the village. I want vendors and gatherings here which in turn bring visitors who spend money.

Question 2: There is great value in citizen advisory committees. Citizens can have better insight in certain aspects of the community development and getting ideas from different people makes for more inclusivity.

Question 3: I think the attraction for businesses is already there. Salado is a prime growing area and it sells itself. Voluntary annex is a great way to increase tax revenue, which we are in need of. Less regulation is a great way to support local businesses, especially for newer, small business owners.

James (Jim) Lassiter



Question 1: The BOA’s attempt to regulate mass gatherings of more than 250 persons is a prime example of government overreach. The proposed ordinance penalizes the very businesses that significantly contribute to Salado’s sales tax revenue. Local businesses who choose to host large events will have a greater financial and paperwork burden, including application fees, permit fees, possible insurance requirements, and waiting times that can negatively impact planning events.

Local businesses benefit from mass gatherings through increased sales, which in turn generates an increase in sales tax revenue for the Village. Many businesses hire temporary security or other personnel to cover an event which also helps the local citizens and Salado’s economy. It is possible that the permit requirements will result in many businesses choosing to cancel future mass gatherings, which negatively impacts Salado’s economy, local business sales and sales tax revenue.

The proposed ordinance also negatively impacts Village staff by increasing workload through a time-consuming permit process and reporting. If the tax proposition is approved, administrative costs likely will have to be reduced, which could create an even greater burden on staff. The end does not justify the means with the proposed mass gathering ordinance.

Question #2: In my opinion, the Board of Aldermen made a grievous mistake in their decision to dissolve the five advisory boards comprised of local residents. Our local government directly impacts the lives of the citizens of Salado by making decisions on taxes, infrastructure, public safety, transportation, and development so there is a value in having citizen advisory groups. Eliminating active group input into that decision-making does not benefit our Village. All five advisory groups have provided valuable expertise and insight that has helped frame policy decisions. Specifically, I recommend that the Tourism, Economic Development and Parks advisory boards be reinstated and others added as the need arises. Inclusiveness in government leads to trust and a sense of ownership; exclusiveness leads to distrust, doubt and engenders fear.

The BOA plans to vote on proposed amendments to Section 2.2 of the Zoning Ordinance that significantly impact the Planning and Zoning (PnZ) Commission, the only statutorily authorized advisory body remaining in our local government. If this amendment passes, the BOA and Village Administrator will have total control of not only their own body but the PnZ Commission as well. Salado citizens should be given the opportunity to apply for vacant positions on the PnZ and the Commission should be allowed to set its own agenda with input from the Village Administrator. This amendment would give the Village Administrator control over every discussion item and action that could be taken by the PnZ. Moreover, Salado citizens could no longer democratically apply for vacant Commission seats. Again, this is an overreach of authority.

Question 3: Salado is blessed to have a rich 150+ year history that few towns, if any, along I-35 enjoy; i.e, The Chisholm Trail, the Stagecoach Inn, Salado College, Table Rock, Grace Jones and more. A strong commitment to Salado’s past and a VISION to embrace it moving forward is my recommendation. Toward that end, attracting new business to Salado requires a multi-faceted approach to include among others; 1) Promoting Salado’s “unique” identity ( Texas history, art and crafts, festivals, shopping, quality of life, etc) 2) Use social media and it’s numerous platforms to cost-effectively market Salado. 3) enhance our public parks and facilities. 4) Foster a more supportive and business-friendly approach in concert with Salado’s vision. 5) Learn from and support our local business operators. 6) Utilize and support the incredible people-resources Salado has to offer. 7) Ensure Main Street is a vibrant experience for ALL walks of life and the “central piece” of Salado’s identity and uniqueness. As for the future of Salado, it is imperative that the Village leadership and administration project and direct, a positive and friendly image of Salado. Also, listen to why people love Salado, embrace the knowledge and desires of most and properly manage growth accordingly .



JoAnn Purser



Question 1: I am writing to express my support for the formation of this task force to review the proposed ordinance regarding parades and festivals. The growth of our community presents both exciting opportunities and new challenges, particularly concerning the regulation of vendors and related activities.

The current system for managing these events appears to be strained, leading to concerns about public safety, resource allocation, and the overall experience for both participants and attendees. The proposed fee structure represents a necessary step towards a more organized approach. I understand that the fees may present a hardship for some smaller, home-based vendors who rely on these events for income. It is crucial, therefore, that the task force carefully considers the potential impact on these individuals and explores options for any undue financial burdens. This might include tiered fee structures, waivers for qualifying vendors, or other forms of support.

Ultimately, the goal should be to create a system that balances the need for revenue generation to cover administrative costs, police and first responder services, and community safety with the desire to foster a vibrant and inclusive environment for local businesses and entrepreneurs. I urge the task force to engage in a transparent and inclusive process, soliciting input from all stakeholders, including small vendors, before making recommendations. Your work is vital to ensuring that our community can continue to thrive and benefit from the tradition of parades and festivals while addressing the emerging challenges associated with their growth.

Question 2: I’m reiterating my strong support for citizen involvement in our local government. I believe that robust and effective citizen participation is essential for creating a truly representative and responsive community. This includes supporting various forms of citizen engagement, such as ad hoc committees, advisory committees, and the existing Planning and Zoning Committee.

However, I have concerns regarding the current processes surrounding the scope of work for these committees. I feel strongly that defining the parameters of a committee’s work should be a collaborative endeavor. It should not be determined solely by the city manager or mayor, but rather involve a discussion and agreement between the Alderman seeking guidance and the committee members themselves.

The committee’s recommendations should reflect the collective input and expertise of its members, free from undue influence or constraints that might undermine the integrity of their findings. Limiting a committee’s scope should be a transparent process with clear rationale shared with all stakeholders. Ultimately, this approach will ensure that we receive well-considered recommendations that best serve our community’s interests.

Question 3: Firstly, the permitting process requires streamlining. The current system’s perceived slowness and lack of clarity creates unnecessary delays and burdens for businesses seeking to establish or expand within Salado. We need to implement clearer guidelines, establish transparent timelines, and potentially explore online permitting options to enhance efficiency and transparency.

Secondly, infrastructure improvements are essential for attracting and retaining businesses. Concerns regarding road quality, parking availability, and the reliability of utilities in key commercial areas need to be addressed proactively. A comprehensive infrastructure assessment, coupled with a prioritized investment plan is crucial to ensure Salado possesses the necessary infrastructure to support business growth. This includes exploring partnerships with county and state agencies for potential funding opportunities.

Thirdly, we need a more robust and proactive economic development strategy. While Salado boasts unique charm and character, we must be more strategic and competitive in attracting outside businesses. This requires a multi-faceted approach, including targeted marketing campaigns showcasing Salado’s unique assets, the development of business incentives, and active engagement with regional economic development organizations.

Finally, fostering open and proactive communication between Village leadership and the business community is paramount. We need to create avenues for regular dialogue and feedback, ensuring that entrepreneurs feel heard and supported. This could include establishing regular meetings, creating a dedicated business liaison position, or developing an online platform for communication and resource sharing.

Moving forward, I believe that through transparency and strategic planning, we can overcome these challenges and create a thriving business environment in Salado. I am committed to working with the community to develop actionable solutions that address these concerns and pave the way for future prosperity.

Allen Sandor

Question 1: I will remain interested in learning what the task force will propose as they work alongside the Village to overcome this sensitive topic for local businesses and especially the businesses that are by design created to attract large crowds. I am hopeful that they will find a common ground that is mutually pleasing to the Village leaders and all other parties involved. I sat in the informal public meeting this past week on Wednesday, 04-23-25, at 6 p.m. to hear expressed concerns both from local business owners as well as our Mayor and Village Administrator on this topic. It seemed to me like constructive conversation was had and will continue to be had until a fair solution is made. The fee schedule has been referred to as a starting point for this discussion and not yet set in stone. I am confident this item will be resolved between the task force and Village leaders soon based on what I experienced this past Wednesday evening.

Question 2: I generally support citizen advisory committees. It is my understanding that these committees were removed for two reasons: 1.) the Village had limited to no funds to work on most anything related to what these committees are created for, which continues to be the case today, and 2.) Our Village Administrator’s bandwidth was being used for many meetings from a number of people on some or all of these committees quite often. If those things are correct, then I understand pausing those efforts until a time when this makes more sense. I think that all committees should have a chairperson, and that person should be the sole point of contact to schedule meetings with the Village Administrator to help manage efficiencies. The Planning and Zoning Commission is a recommending body to the Board of Aldermen. A P&Z Commission is common and recommended.

Question 3: It seems to me that we have several new businesses currently making a home in Salado. We should control any measures within our legal limits to make new businesses accountable for keeping Salado beautiful while we grow. This is very important right now. I think the Village has done their best to attract business owners and developers recently. Our location on the I-35 corridor inherently makes Salado a place easily targeted by residential and commercial developers alike. Available utility infrastructure capacity will attract more businesses to want to be here and it will convince adjacent commercial land owners to want to be annexed in. That has been clear on West side recently. We need to be sure that our ordinances are clear and updated to allow developers to clearly see what will be required of them when they are planning a development for platting and permitting. We need voters to elect people who have development experience and tourism promotion experience which will compliment this Board Of Alderman. Thank you so much for your support, Salado. It has been felt and appreciated. Please get out and vote this week! The last day to vote is Saturday.



Scott Hamilton



Question 1: This ordinance tackles important issues, but it tries to do too much at once. I would strongly advocate for breaking it into four separate ordinances:

A Solicitor Ordinance

A Farmer’s Market Ordinance

A Mobile Food Vendor Ordinance

A Mass Gathering Ordinance

Each of these carry different risks, operational realities, and community impacts. Bundling them together only confuses the public and makes it harder to have thoughtful, targeted conversations about each issue. From a permit perspective, here is where I stand. Solicitors: The fee should be higher than proposed, and the permit should apply to solicitors from outside the Village. Farmers Market Vendors: There should be a low-cost, one-time annual fee. This will also incentivize market vendors to come back throughout the year to dilute the cost on a per visit basis. Mobile Food Vendors: Similarly, there should be a low-cost, one-time annual fee for outside vendors operating in Salado. Mass Gatherings: The entire fee structure and requirement framework should be rethought to better reflect the scale of the event and to avoid creating unnecessary barriers that might prevent private businesses from operating. Ultimately, we need regulation that protects Salado’s character without discouraging entrepreneurship, community events, or small business opportunities.

Question 2: I support the use of citizen advisory committees in Salado. These committees bring valuable volunteer energy to help our Village better understand complex issues from different perspectives. Their primary role is to research, discuss, and present their recommendations to the Board of Aldermen and the Mayor. Importantly, they are informative-recommendation bodies, they do not carry a vote and do not set policy. Their recommendations should act as an additional data point, helping elected officials make better-informed decisions while staying accountable to the broader community. To be successful, each committee must have a clearly defined scope that is established upfront to ensure there is no confusion or conflict about their role. Reinstating some of these committees with clear boundaries and strong communication channels would strengthen Salado’s governance, ensuring we are grounded and inclusive.

Question 3: To attract businesses inside Village boundaries, Salado must streamline the permitting process, clearly define zoning paths, and provide infrastructure support where needed. Incentives like fast-tracked approvals or targeted fee waivers can encourage investment that fits the Village’s long-term vision. For voluntary annexation, we must make the benefits obvious. Offering transitional tax incentives, access to wastewater infrastructure, faster permitting timelines, and clear development standards can encourage adjacent property owners to seek annexation. Prioritizing commercial corridors for annexation, especially areas already seeing development pressure, will maximize return without overextending Village resources. Our approach must be proactive but selective: incentivize quality growth, provide responsive service, and maintain the Village’s unique character while expanding the tax base responsibly.



Neil Dunch



Question 1: As an owner of the Venue by Inn on the Creek I appreciate the opportunity to address the proposed ordinance. While I understand the need for regulation, I do not support a mass gathering ordinance within the Village Limits. Instead, I advocate for a special events ordinance like those in Georgetown and Belton.

Such an ordinance would ensure that our municipality is aware of festivals and concerts, allowing us to maintain public safety without imposing unrealistic requirements on local businesses.

The current proposal includes regulations for itinerant vendors, mobile food vendors, farmer’s markets, and mass gatherings. I believe these should be separated, as we already have ordinances for vendors and mobile food vehicles.

Many local businesses host weekly gatherings with over 250 attendees, and requiring permits 45 days in advance for each event is impractical. Often, the scale of an event is not known until the week of.

Moreover, the proposed fees for mass gatherings are excessive. For instance, the cost ranges from $300 to $1,000 per event, whereas Georgetown charges $100 for events with fewer than 5,000 attendees and $250 for larger events. We should adopt a more reasonable fee structure to support our community’s vibrant events.

Question 2: The elimination of citizen advisory committees including Parks, Economic Development, Music Friendly, and Tourism, along with the potential limitation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, is concerning. As a candidate for Alderman, I believe these committees are crucial for community input. Our highly educated and experienced residents, 45% of whom are retired, offer invaluable expertise that should not be overlooked.

If elected, I will prioritize reinstating these committees with clear objectives, regular meetings, diverse representation, and transparent communication. These steps will ensure that the committees function effectively and align with the Village’s priorities. Additionally, fostering collaboration and trust between the committees and the board is essential for meaningful contributions.

If committees are not reinstated, other methods for citizen influence include public forums and town hall meetings, surveys and polls to gather community feedback, and direct communication with aldermen via email, phone, or social media. These alternatives will still provide residents with opportunities to voice their opinions and contribute to the decision-making process.

Encouraging community input is essential for effective governance. Despite limited resources, valuing resident contributions will lead to informed decisions that benefit everyone. If elected, I will work tirelessly to ensure that the voices of our community are heard and respected.

Question 3: Salado is a vibrant community with a prime location along I-35, attracting over 80,000 cars daily. Our outstanding schools and unique cultural heritage make us highly desirable for businesses. To attract new businesses within our existing boundaries, the Village should focus on promoting these strengths and providing incentives for businesses that align with our community values. This includes offering tax breaks, streamlined permitting processes, and support for local entrepreneurs.

For voluntary annexation of adjacent areas, the Village should engage in active dialogue with property owners, highlighting the benefits of joining our community, such as improved infrastructure, access to municipal services, and a supportive business environment. Being selective in annexation ensures that new additions enhance our community’s character and economic health.

Over the past five years, the Village has made commendable strides in attracting and supporting businesses, evidenced by the successful annexation of the Holiday Inn and the addition of QT, which have boosted our tax revenue. However, there is room for improvement. If elected, I would leverage our designation by the Texas Commission on the Arts as a Cultural District to attract and incentivize cultural arts businesses to our Historic Main Street, further enriching our community and driving economic growth.

Gail Allard II



Question 1: I do not believe that there should any additional regulations put on vendors, markets or businesses that host mass gatherings, outside of ordinances already in place. If there is a possibility of implementing additional regulations, I strongly feel the costs associated with the permits should closely align with the surrounding communities that have these fees in place.

Question 2: I absolutely believe we need some citizen advisory input, whether it’s showing up and speaking at the aldermen meetings or formulating advisory committees. My caution in the formulation of any committee is that we need diversity in its members. I feel like when you start seeing the same folks from one committee to the next, you lose some energy in moving forward and promoting new ideas.

Question 3: Question 3: I honestly do not know what the Village can do to attract new businesses in the existing boundaries. The jury is still out on any voluntary annexing because those folks don’t have to pay Village taxes, and they aren’t sure what benefit they would get. Any “for lease” properties are few and I’d imagine rent isn’t low enough for someone to come in without heavy financial backing. The day to day shopping traffic for a sustainable retail business just isn’t here… yet.

I fully believe the Village needs to let our Tourism department stretch it’s legs, with a reasonable working budget, and give it some autonomy in showing potential visitors what a jewel Salado truly is. We used to have ads in magazines that promoted and brought people to visit. Some shops can’t afford hard outside advertising or billboards to direct patrons to their door. We need to support those businesses that host large events and festivals that help bring shoppers and revenue to town.