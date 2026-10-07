Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

Village of Salado aldermen will consider at their 6 p.m. Oct 8 meeting approval of Task Order No. 2 from MRB Group to provide remaining design, bidding, construction administration and construction observation services for the 100,000 gallons per day expansion of the Village’s wastewater treatment plant. The expansion will bring the total capacity of the plant to 300,000 GPD.



Meanwhile, the Village has contracted for a capacity study of the WWTP.

The expansion project will include the following:

• Upgrading lift station pumping capacity to meet TCEQ influent peak flow requirements.

• Adding cloth disc filters and associated piping for the additional flow.

• Adding a blower and air piping to provide additional aeration.

• Constructing a 3,200 sq. ft. storage building.

MRB would provide design services that will include a kickoff meeting, topographic surveying, storage building renderings, geotechnical investigation and preparation of civil, electrical, architectural and structural plans.

The fee for the work shall not exceed $247,262.01 to be billed on a lump sum basis.

On July 1, 2025, the Village received a $1.5 million EPA grant for expansion of the wastewater plant. The grant requires a 40% match of $375,000 by the Village.

MRB previously designed the WWTP capacity expansion portion of the project and publicly bid the project prior to the Village receiving the award for the EPA grant.

The previous design work totaled $68,311.99 of which the Village can request reimbursement of $54,649.59.

The remaining costs includes the following: $107,262.01 for design; $10,000 for bidding; $45,000 for construction administration and $85,000 for construction observation.

Construction is anticipated to take 12 months.

In other business, the board will consider an interlocal agreement with Central Texas Council of Governments for planning and project support services.

CTCOG will provide temporary supplemental planning staff to support ordinance updates, development review, meeting preparation and grant activities.

The fee is $85 per hour with a weekly cap of 20 hours for $1,700 weekly cost.

CTCOG staff will do the following work:

• Review current Village ordinances, recommend revisions and develop new ordinances identified as priorities by the Village.

• When needed, assist Bureau Veritas, the Village’s consultant, with reviewing and processing development applications and related planning and zoning matters.

Assist Bureau Veritas with staff reports and presentation materials for development applications and planning and zoning matters.

• Assist the Village Administrator with grant writing, grant administration and grant management.

• Attend relevant meetings of the Board of Aldermen, Board of Adjustment and Planning and Zoning Commission.

Prior to the meeting, aldermen will meet in workshop session to discuss the following items that may appear on the Oct. 22 regular agenda:

• Acceptance of MRB Group Pavement and Drainage Assessment.

• Discussion regarding approval of the wastewater agreement with Chet Sutton.

• Discussion regarding the waiver of future wastewater fees for undeveloped lots on Baines Cove.

• Discussion regarding waiving of requirement to connect an existing home located at Baines Cove to the Village of Salado wastewater system.

Aldermen will also receive updates on the following capital projects: Royal Street, West Village Road, Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion and Wastewater Capacity Analysis.