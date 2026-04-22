Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles Track are Area Champions after winning the Area Track Meet with a total of 213 points, followed by Lorena with 88 points April 15.

Salado Lady Eagles Track Regional Qualifiers: Front row (l-r): Annalee Bryant, McCall Boyd, Malaysia Phillips, Paige Stock, Kamree Shaw, Cade Harris; Back row (l-r): Hayden Griesemer, Sydney Engleking, Ayvah Smith, Kaylee Bragg, Payton Ortega, Presley Ortega, Reese Lange. (photo by Royce Wiggin)



3200 Meter Run: McCall Boyd, first, 11:29.06; Cade Harris, second, 11:35.16.

4×100 Meter Relay: Paige Stock, Kamree Shaw, Ayvah Smith and Payton Ortega, first, 48.05.

800 Meter Run: Annalee Bryant, first, 2:16.71; Hayden Griesemer, third, 2:21.38; Sydney Engleking, fourth, 2:25.02.

100 Meter Dash: Payton Ortega, third, 12.26; Ayvah Smith, fourth, 12.40; Kamree Shaw, seventh, 12.83.

4×200 Meter Relay: Kamree Shaw, Malaysia Phillips, Kaylee Bragg, Ayvah Smith, first, 1:43.00.

400 Meter Dash: Paige Stock, first, 56.44; Annalee Bryant, second, 58.28.

300 Meter Hurdles: Presley Ortega, third, 45.97.

200 Meter Dash: Payton Ortega, fourth, 25.34.

1600 Meter Run: McCall Boyd, first, 5:15.60; Cade Harris, second, 5:17.38; Hayden Griesemer, fifth, 5:41.75.

4×400 Meter Relay: Paige Stock, Presley Ortega, Kaylee Bragg and Annalee Bryant, first, 3:58.95.

Discus Throw: Reese Lange, fourth, 111-3; Natalie Smith, fifth, 109-10.

High Jump: Kaylee Bragg, first, 5-6; Ayvah Smith, fifth, 5-0; Grace Tipping, eighth, 4-10.

Long Jump: Ayvah Smith, second, 17-10.50; Payton Ortega, third, 17-1.25.

Pole Vault: Annalee Bryant, second, 10-0; Kendall Trautmann, sixth, 9-0.

Shot Put: Gabby Miranda, sixth, 30-1.

Triple Jump: Payton Ortega, second, 37-6.50; Presley Ortega, third, 37-0.50.