Salado Village Voice

Bell County – The Bell County Public Health District (BCPH) is urging residents to take precautions against measles as cases continue to rise across Texas, especially among unvaccinated individuals throughout Central Texas. As of February 26, 2025, there are no confirmed cases of the measles virus in Bell County.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine are unlikely to contract measles. Those who are at greatest risk for contracting measles are those who are not vaccinated or have not had prior measles infection.

The measles virus is a highly contagious respiratory illness that spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs, and sneezes. It can live in the air and on surfaces for up to 2 hours. Symptoms typically appear 7-14 days after exposure. A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after the rash disappears. A person can be contagious and have symptoms for up to 21 days. People who might have measles should stay home during that period. General symptoms can include:

High fever (101 degrees Fahrenheit or higher)

Cough, runny nose, or red, watery eyes

Small, white spots appear inside the mouth, referred to as Koplik spots

A few days after the first symptoms appear, a blotchy, red, flat rash starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body

Measles can lead to severe health complications such as pneumonia, brain swelling (encephalitis), and death. Young children under the age of 5 years, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune symptoms are most at risk of experiencing serious complications.

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to the virus, do not go to the Emergency Room or Urgent Care first. Instead, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before going to be tested so that they can properly prepare for your arrival. Follow your healthcare provider’s instructions.

The most effective way to prevent measles is to be immunized with two doses of a measles-containing vaccine. Two doses will prevent more than 97% of measles infection and each dose lowers the risk of infection and severity of illness if infected. The MMR vaccine is safe, effective, and recommended for:

Children: 2 doses – the first given at 12-15 months and the second at 4-6 years old. The second dose can be given as early as 4 weeks after the first dose, regardless of age. Talk with your child’s pediatrician for more information about recommended immunizations.

Adults: Anyone who has NOT received 2 doses of the MMR vaccine or has not previously had measles.

BCPH advises the public to review you and your child’s vaccination history to know if you are up to date on your measles vaccines. Your vaccination history and any questions about the MMR vaccine can be discussed with your healthcare provider.

Bell County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and will to keep the public informed. BCPH is committed to educating and empowering our community to ensure everyone is healthy and safe. Remember, we are better together.

To stay informed please visit:

www.bellcountyhealth.org

www.dshs.texas.gov/vaccine-preventable-diseases/vaccine-preventable-disease-conditions/measles-rubeola

www.cdc.gov/measles