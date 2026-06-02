Salado Village Voice

Bill (Billy Joe) Heath

May 4, 1932

April 28, 2026



A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bill (Billy Joe) Heath passed away peacefully on April 28, 2026. His long and meaningful life was defined by his hard work, devotion to family, and deep faith. Bill will be remembered for the kindness he extended to everyone he met, his talent for storytelling, and his steadfast commitment to those he loved.

Bill “Billy Joe” Heath



Born on May 4, 1932, in Goldthwaite, Texas, Bill was the second son of Clarence and Elsie Heath. Growing up in a small stone house, he often reflected on his humble upbringing, noting that despite their limited means, his family always had everything they needed.

A proud Goldthwaite High School Eagle, Bill played both basketball and football. His professional journey began as a young man with the Santa Fe Railroad. While working in Somerville, Texas, he met and married his first wife Ann Hare on June 14, 1952. Soon after, Bill served as a military policeman in Germany during the Korean War era, where he developed lifelong bonds with his fellow soldiers.

Upon his return to the Sante Fe Railroad, his exceptional penmanship, mathematical aptitude, and strong character led to swift promotions, marking the start of a distinguished career with the railroad that spanned nearly 40 years. During this time, Ann and Bill were blessed with their son James (Mike) Heath. His work took his family to communities across the country, where he eventually retired as the Assistant General Manager of the Central Division.

After retirement, they found their way to Salado, Texas. Bill spent much of his time pursuing his passion for golf, treasuring the many friendships he formed on and off the course until Ann’s passing on August 11, 1996.

Bill found joy again when he reconnected with Dene Fowler, his high school sweetheart. They married in April 1997 and built a fulfilling life together, traveling and creating lasting memories with their combined families and large friend communities. Bill remained deeply dedicated to his relationships, staying close with his cousins, church family, high school classmates, and Army buddies throughout the years.

He will forever be cherished for his positive outlook on life, infectious smile, and his calming, loving presence.

He is survived by his wife, Dene Heath; his son, Mike Heath and wife Gayle Heath; and his children by marriage, Pat and Kelly Fowler and Gary and Kim Fowler. He also leaves behind five grandchildren (Michael, Rachel, Avery, Coleman, and Kendall), five great-grandchildren (Sadie, James, Florence, Dottie, and Davis), and many extended family members and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Heath; his parents, uncles, and his brother, Wilbur.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on June 5, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Broecker Funeral Home, 949 West Village Road, Salado, Texas 76571.

A Memorial Service will take place on June 6, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road, Salado, Texas, followed by graveside services at Salado Cemetery, 958 Baines Street, Salado, Texas.

Following the services, Bill’s family warmly invites you to return to Salado Church of Christ for lunch, refreshments, and the sharing of cherished memories.

(Paid Obituary)