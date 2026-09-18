Salado Village Voice

Bill C. Bartlett

February 27, 1931

September 16, 2026



Bill Bartlett passed away on September 16, 2026 at the age of 95.

Bill Bartlett



He was born in Sharp, Texas on February 27, 1931 to Jim and Ruby Milam Bartlett. His father was a farmer.

He was the last of six brothers, Joe Harvey Bartlett, Walter Bartlett, Harry Bartlett, Alva Lee Bartlett (died at age 7) and Clifford Bartlett.

A child of the Depression and growing up on a farm, he learned from his parents to work hard, give much and ask little of others.

On December 3, 1955, he married Ruth Reichert in Cameron, Texas and they began a lifetime of 60 years together.

He served four years in the Navy and then earned a Bachelor’s degree in business.

He started selling Farm Bureau insurance in Milam and Bell County. He transferred to Brownwood and moved up the corporate ladder.

With a wife and three children dependent upon him, he turned down the opportunity to take a state level job with Farm Bureau because it would require moving to Dallas.

Instead, he rolled the dice and opened a real estate office in 1973 in Belton that bore his name. Later, he moved that office in 1981 to the corner of Main Street and Thomas Arnold. He and his wife Ruth lived in their Salado homestead for more than five decades. The real estate company he founded still bears his name and his iconic windmill. Bill often said the two best decisions of his life were marrying Ruth and moving to Salado.

Early on he joined the Salado Chamber of Commerce and his business continues as a long-time member. In those days, the Chamber maintained Pace Park, paid for lights on Main Street, supported the local volunteer fire department and took on projects such as saving the old red schoolhouse and more. He served on its board in the early days of the Chamber and was President of the Board. In 2022, his name was added to the Salado Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame for a life dedicated to Salado.

He also served on the Salado ISD Board of Trustees, taking a page from his father Jim, whose name was engraved on the cornerstone of the old school in Sharp, Texas. Bill’s name is on the marker of the old Salado High School (now known as TAE 3). He was president of the board of trustees in 1979. He worked hard to prevent the consolidation of Salado ISD with Jarrell.

He was a tireless supporter of local public schools and passed that fervency on to his children and grandchildren. Two of his children served on the Salado ISD Board of Trustees and his granddaughter Savannah Hennig continues to do so.

Whenever there was a benefit auction — to build the pavilion at Pace Park, to renovate and maintain the old red schoolhouse on Main, to support the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, Salado Youth Fair Boosters and Salado Education Foundation and more –– Bill was there to raise his hand. You could count on him to buy the homemade pies that Patsy Sanford donated to these auctions, or one of the wagons crafted by the late Wilbur Foster.

Before there was a Salado Family Relief Fund or Heart and Hands Ministries, he and his wife Ruth bought coats for the young children at Thomas Arnold Elementary every year.

He was the first one at work, usually at 6:30 a.m. He also loved his regular coffee group at the old Stagecoach Coffee Shop. When not selling real estate, he could be found on his homeplace, shredding, fixing fence, working.

Except Sundays. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Salado, who could always be found at the same pew, eighth row back from the front (he was not a back row Baptist) where he served as a deacon. Even the day after his beautiful wife of 60 years Ruth passed, he was at that same pew on a Mother’s Day Sunday in 2016. He stated “God has been faithful to me and I will be faithful to Him”. That pew even has his notch carved in it, a permanent mark of his love for his church.

Much like the mark he has made on Salado, which will be long lasting.

Prouder than any influence he had on Salado, he was most proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, who knew him as Undad.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, wife and four brothers.

He is survived by his brother Clifford; three children, Gary Bartlett and wife Jane of Salado, Sue Ellen Slagel of Salado and Melanie Kirchmeier and husband Bob Roemer of Salado; seven grandchildren, Beau Bartlett of Jarrell, Savannah Hennig and husband Garrison of Salado, Lacey Teran and husband Jose of Salado, Madison Slagel of Salado, Kayla Langan and husband Michael of Belton, Stephen Roemer and wife Ricki of Tyler and Cameron Kirchmeier and wife Sarah of Salado; and nine great grandchildren, Garrison Hennig II, Bella Teran, Asher Teran, Memphis Bartlett, Mayleigh Hennig, Frances Ruth Langan, Parker Roemer, Theo Roemer and Billy Langan.

A visitation will be held 3-5 p.m . Sunday, September 27 at The Venue at Inn on the Creek 301 College Street, Salado. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 28 at First Baptist Church Salado with Bobby Johnson and Scott Mescher officiating.

The family extends a special thank you to Georgetown Living for their love and care.

Memorials may be made to Salado Community Foundation, PO Box 111, Salado, TX 76571.