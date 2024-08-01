Salado Village Voice

Billie Sue Hutton Scales

Billie Sue was born in Dallas to Batista and Bill Shaw. She grew up in north Dallas in Highland Park. Billie Sue attended Hillcrest High School where she was a homecoming nominee. Following high school, Billie Sue attended Tyler Junior College and was a member of the prestigious Apache Belles. As an Apache Belle, Billie Sue performed at numerous Dallas Cowboy football games, marched in the New Year’s Day Parade, and was part of the team that presented Bob Hope and Buzz Aldrin as honorary Apache Belle Beaus. Billie Sue had the honor of being selected as Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader only to turn it down in order to continue her education. After two years at Tyler JC, Billie Sue transferred to the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. She chose this school in order to be close to Taos where she grew up skiing with her family.

After completing college at the University of New Mexico, Billie Sue moved back to Dallas where she met her first husband, a pediatrician, and a few years later had her first son, Taylor. Along with Billie Sue’s love for skiing while in Dallas she also enjoyed taking soaring lessons, attending polo games, and, of course, shopping at the Galleria. A year later they moved to Colorado Springs where Billie Sue’s second son, Trey was born. After several years they decided to move back to Texas to be closer to Billie Sue’s family in Salado.

In Salado, Billie Sue’s parents, Bill and Batista Shaw were well established in the village. Bill as an artist, Batista as an antique dealer. They were also well known in the community for contributing at the Christmas Stroll and various other community events. Billie Sue was involved in the Salado community as a president of the Ladies Auxiliary, Cub/Boy Scout leader, and a committed member of both the Salado Baptist and Salado United Methodist Churches. Billie Sue’s love of Jesus and commitment to her faith was a guiding light throughout her life.

While living in Salado Billie Sue was not only a part of the community, but she dedicated herself to raising her two beloved boys, Taylor and Trey. Though Billie Sue had previously kept busy with various activities she loved, that all changed as her priorities shifted to being the best mom to her boys. She spent her free time playing backyard basketball with her boys when they were younger, which led to her unwavering support and joy of watching and being her boys biggest fan in everything they did. Billie Sue intentionally made a home where everyone was welcome and loved. She built relationships with her son’s friends and their families which made Friday nights in Salado one of her favorite nights of the week where you would find Billie Sue proudly cheering on Taylor, Trey and all of their friends. There was never a question of how much Billie Sue loved her boys, she loved them more than anything and was beyond proud of them into adulthood.

Salado was the place that Billie Sue met her second husband, David Scales, an attorney in Belton. They enjoyed working together at the law firm, going out to eat, shopping, being with friends and caring for their puppy dogs. Billie Sue lived in Salado for 37 years before moving to San Antonio in 2022 following the passing of David, her husband of 16 years.

Billie Sue lived in San Antonio near Trey and his family until her passing on June 20, 2024. She was with her family at the time of her passing and surrounded by the love of so many more.

Billie Sue is survived by her eldest son Taylor Hutton, his wife Alicia and their 4 children Lilly, Tillman, Lacey and Everly; her youngest son Trey Hutton, his wife Caroline and their 4 children Daniel, Eli, Audrey, and Colson; step son Jeffery Scales, step daughter Rebecca McDougal and 4 additional grandchildren.

Please join us for a memorial service at 10 a.m. August 3 at the Salado United Methodist Church Chapel to celebrate Billie Sue’s life.

