Salado Village Voice

Aldermen awarded a $2.9 million bid for reconstruction of Royal Street to Texas Road, LLC during a five-hour regular workshop and meeting Aug. 6.



Six proposals were received, ranging from a low of $3,440,440.00 to $3,997,243.30 after correcting errors in the bids. TTG was the apparent low bid as read at bid opening but was disqualified because they did not provide all required bid forms which deemed them nonresponsive. The lowest responsive bidder was Texas Road, LLC with a Base Bid price of $3,475,134.

There were four alternate bid items in the Bid Form and based on available funding, all four alternates should be eliminated for an award amount of $2,905,289.00.

Alternate #1 was for east end base repairs with Mill and Overlay for a deduction of $68,118.00.

Alternate #2 removes plans for parking between College Dr. and Center Circle for a deduction of $366,046.

Alternate #3 removes plans for north side parking near Main St. for a deduction of $75,430.

Alternate #4 removes plans for parking on the south side near Main St. for a deducation of $32,088.

The alternatives can be added back to the project at a later date, depending on financing and other issues.

Alderman Jeff Van Cura gave the motion to approve the bid with the following specifications: 1. that the project be completed within 24 months; 2. that one lane of Royal St. remain open throughout the project and 3. that no work be done between Center Circle and Main St. during December.

The motion passed 4-0-1 with Van Cura, Rick Marruffo, Jim Lassiter and Allen Sandor voting in favor while Neil Dunch abstained.

Aldermen also voted to propose a tax rate of $0.3797 per $100 valuation, which is the Voter Approval Rate and is projected to generate $1,935,286.53 in revenue. The No New Revenue Rate is $0.3709 per $100 valuation and will generate $1,890,433.69 in revenue. The board called for a public hearing on the proposed tax rate for 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Village Municipal Building, 301 N. Stagecoach Rd.

The board approved the annual service and assement plan for the Salado Public Improvement District for the Sanctuary East development. The annual installment due Jan. 31, 2027 is $429,459.50, of which $67,000.00 is principal, $293,067,50 is interest, $22,935 is additional interest and $46,457 is annual collection costs.

Sanctuary East has three lot types with total assessments broken down into annual assessment payments. Type 1 Lots have a total assessment of $24,193.49 and 30 annual assessment payments of $2,267.74. Type 2 Lots have a total assessment of $28,336.57 and 30 annual assessment payments of $2,656.08. Type 3 Lots have a total assessment of $31,524.39 and 30 annual assessments of $2,954.89.

During the life of the Sanctuary East PID Bond, a total of $10,748.56 in assessments will be paid, of which $4,710,000.00 will be for the bond principal and $6,038,167.56 will be interest.

Aldermen also approved a request to amend the Historic District Overlay Ordinance regulations to add the retail sales of firearms and ammunication as a permitted use. The board voted on the amendment after a public hearing on the item, during which no one spoke. The motion to amend passed unanimously.

In other business, aldermen did the following:

• Approved an engagement letter with Armstrong, Vaughan and Associates, PC to conduct the annual audit of Village finances.

• Approved joining the Sisters Cities International.

• Approved the 22-hour walk for Suicide Prevention Sept. 26-27.

• Approved releasing a Request For Qualification for on-call engineering services.

The board adjourned into executive session to consult with attorney on Cause No. 26DVC360170 Hapstrasse Brewing Company, LLC and TX267748 Charge of Discrimination from former Village Administrator Manuel De La Rosa. Aldermen took no action on either item.