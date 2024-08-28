Salado Village Voice

Village of Salado aldermen unanimously adopted Ordinance 2024-18 to require properties outside the municipal limits that request sewer service to voluntarily annex into the Village and to pay sewer impact fees in order to receive those services.

“This will take any doubt from anybody that if you request sewer, you must annex,” De La Rosa said.

The ordinance was approved on a motion by Mayor Pro Tem Rodney Bell and second from alderman Michael MacDonald.

Aldermen also adopted a new permit fee schedule for commercial and residential construction on a motion by alderman Jasen Graham and a second by alderman Zach Hurst.

After approving an escrow agreement with Campbell Branch Investment, LLC of $3,000, aldermen then approved Ordinance 2014-15 which authorizes the Village Administrator to enter into escrow agreements with developers in the future. Bell gave the motion, receiving a second from MacDonald.

Aldermen approved Ordinance 2024-16 dissolving the Parks Advisory Board, the Tourism Advisory Board, the Economic Development Advisory Board and the Music-Friendly Community Advisory Board. The unanimous vote came on a motion by alderman Hurst and a second from alderman Graham.

The board will meet again 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Municipal Building.

Commercial Permit Fees Schedule

Value of Project Fee + 20% Administrative Fee $1.00-$10000 $126.92 $10001-$25000 $164.49 for first $10000 plus $12.71 per $1000 or fraction thereof up to $25000. $25001-$50000 $355.14 for first $25000 plus $9.17 per $1000 or fraction thereof up to $50000. $50001-$100000 $584.39 for first $50000 plus $6.35 per $1000 or fraction thereof up to $25000. $100001-$500000 $901.90 for first $100000 plus $5.08 per $1000 or fraction thereof up to $500000. $500001-$1000000 $2933.89 for first $500000 plus $4.32 per $1000 or fraction thereof up to $1000000. $1000001 and up $5093.89 for first $1000000 plus $2.87 per $1000 of fraction thereof.

New Residential Construction Permit Fee Schedule

Square Footage (S.F.) Fee + 20% Administrative Fee 0-1500 S.F $785.00 1501-10000 S.F. $785.00 for first 1500 S.F. plus $0.35 for each additional S.F. up to and including 10000 S.F. Over 10000 S.F. $3760.00 for first 10000 S.F. plus $0.15 for each additional S.F.

General Residential Construction Permit Fee Schedule

Value of Project Fee + 20% Administrative Fee $1.00-$10000 $76.92 $10001-$25000 $99.69 for first $10000 plus $7.70 per $1000 or fraction thereof up to $25000. $25001-$50000 $215.19 for first $25000 plus $5.56 per $1000 or fraction thereof up to $50000. $50001-$100000 $354.19 for first $50000 plus $3.85 per $1000 or fraction thereof up to $100000. $100001-$500000 $546.69 for first $100000 plus $3.08 per $1000 or fraction thereof up to $500000. $500001-$1000000 $1778.69 for first $500000 plus $2.62 per $1000

Alteration/Addition Residential Fee Schedule