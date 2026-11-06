Salado Village Voice

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Boys place fifth in state cross country meet

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Salado Eagles placed fifth in the 4A Division of the UIL State Cross Country meet today with a team score of 158. Sangor won the meet with a team score of 108 in a very competitive race.


Junior Seth Anderson led the boys with a sixth place time of 15:51.1, earning four points.
Senior Daniel Anderson placed 12th with a time of 16:15.8, earning nine points.
Sophomore Lane Johnson placed 62nd overall with a time of 17:09.9, earning 36 points.
Senior Cash Drigalla placed 92nd overall with a time of 17:35.7, earning 54 points.
Also running for the boys were freshman Milichi Gunn, 93rd place with a personal best of 17:35.8; sophomore Jackson Camp, 110th place with a time of 18:05.7 and senior Samuel Hightower, 119th, 18:18.2