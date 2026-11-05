Salado Village Voice

Junior Seth Anderson won the UIL 4A Region III Cross Country individual championship, leading the Salado Eagles to the Region title Oct. 26 in Huntsville. He won with a time of 15.37.5, just a second behind Region IV runner Kaden Cypert of Floresville time of 15:36.41 The Eagles won the team title with a score of 52, ahead of Sealy’s 65 points. Salado had five runners in the top 20 in a field of 169 runners. Senior Daniel Anderson was fourth with a time of 16:27.0. Senior Cash Drigall was 13th with a time of 17:03.7. Sophomore Jakcson Camp was 19th with a time of 17.29.7 Senior Samuel Hightower was 33rd with a time of 17:59.3 Freshman Malichi Gunn was 43rd with a time of 18:07.7

Region III Champions: (from left) Coach Michael Goos, Robert Alcozer, Malichi Gunn, Jackson Camp, Cash Drigalla,

Daniel Anderson, Seth Anderson, Lane Johnson, Samuel Hightower, Dino Vickers. (COURTESY PHOTO)