Salado Village Voice

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Boys return to state after winning the Region II Cross Country title

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Junior Seth Anderson won the UIL 4A Region III Cross Country individual championship, leading the Salado Eagles to the Region title Oct. 26 in Huntsville. He won with a time of 15.37.5, just a second behind Region IV runner Kaden Cypert of Floresville time of 15:36.41 The Eagles won the team title with a score of 52, ahead of Sealy’s 65 points. Salado had five runners in the top 20 in a field of 169 runners. Senior Daniel Anderson was fourth with a time of 16:27.0. Senior Cash Drigall was 13th with a time of 17:03.7. Sophomore Jakcson Camp was 19th with a time of 17.29.7 Senior Samuel Hightower was 33rd with a time of 17:59.3 Freshman Malichi Gunn was 43rd with a time of 18:07.7

Region III Champions: (from left) Coach Michael Goos, Robert Alcozer, Malichi Gunn, Jackson Camp, Cash Drigalla,
Daniel Anderson, Seth Anderson, Lane Johnson, Samuel Hightower, Dino Vickers. (COURTESY PHOTO)