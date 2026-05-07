Salado Village Voice

Salado Boys Track and Field placed second in the 4A Region 3 Meet with 62 team points. China Spring won the meet with 67 points.

Seth Anderson



3200 Meter Run: Seth Anderson, second (state qualifier), 9:30.62; Coulson Boyd, third, 9:36.73.



Daniel Anderson

800 Meter Run: Daniel Anderson, first (state qualifier), 1:53.24.

1600 Meter Run: Seth Anderson, second (state qualifier), 4:22.38; Coulson Boyd, third, 4:23.79; Daniel Anderson, 13th, 4:43.68.

High Jump: Gabe Merriman, third, 6-2; Max Gist, fourth, 6-2.

Long Jump: Dillan Jimenez, seventh, 21-0.



Luke Bauer

Pole Vault: Luke Bauser, second (state qualifier), 14-3; Carter Morris, third, 14-0.