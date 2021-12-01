Buckley files for re-election to Texas State House

Saladoan seeks second term as District 54 Rep

State Representative Brad Buckley (R-Salado) filed for re-election last week to represent District 54 in the Texas House of Representatives. Buckley currently serves as Vice-Chairman of the Defense and Veteran’s Affairs Committee and is a member of the Public Education Committee. He will be seeking his third term.

“I look forward to earning the trust and support of citizens across Bell County. Together we must continue to make sure our communities are prosperous, our families are safe, and opportunities are available for all,” Rep. Buckley said.

“District 54 is a snapshot of Texas and I will continue to use my experience to promote economic development, fight for property tax relief, support our veterans, provide quality education, and secure a future for farmers and ranchers in Bell County,” Rep. Buckley said.

Buckley reiterated his commitment to issues critical in Texas currently by stating, “In a time of rising inflation, border chaos, and attacks on our energy independence, I will stand up for Texans to protect our prosperity and secure a future for our children and grandchildren.”

Representative Buckley will be on the ballot in the Republican Primary, being held March 1, 2022.

Dr. Brad Buckley was raised in rural Bell County and is a veterinarian and small business owner in Killeen.

He is married to Dr. Susan Buckley, who serves as Chief Learning Officer for Secondary Schools in the Killeen Independent School District.

The Buckleys are parents to Emily, Erin, and Bo, and are the proud grandparents of Leo.

Brad and Susan reside on their ranch in Salado where they maintain a cow-calf operation and raise and train cutting horses.