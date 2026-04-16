Salado Village Voice

C. David Broecker



C. David Broecker died on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in St. David’s Hospital, Georgetown, TX.

David was born in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1938, to Cletus and Sarah Hannah Broecker, the second of four children.

David was a proud graduate of Notre Dame University, class of 1960. He began his career as a Certified Public Accountant before entering the telecom industry. He was Director of Planning, Unisystem Corporation, New York City and a consultant for Quantum Science Corporation, New York City; Director of Sales and Business Planning of Northern Telecom, Concord New Hampshire; President of Fibercorp in Florida and Vice President of Marketing, Nippon Electric Corporation America (NEC) Herndon, Virginia and Texas Upon retirement, he joined his wife, Pat, in the funeral industry and established Broecker Funeral Home. Salado, Texas.

C. David Broecker has been listed as a noteworthy Telecommunications executive by Marquis Who’s Who.

David was a Republican Congressional candidate in South Bend, Indiana, President of the Young Republican Representatives, South Bend, Indiana, Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. the National Communications Forum, Director of the 1986 George H. W. Bush Campaign, Concord, New Hampshire, President of the Serra Club Central Texas Chapter, recipient of the Lumen Gentium (Light of the World) 2005, member of the Salado Lions Club, a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus, member of the Dallas Notre Dame Club and a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Salado, TX.

David married Patricia in Huntington, New York. The couple have traveled the world for business and pleasure.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, David, Thomas and Edwin Broecker; brothers, John and Joe Broecker of Indianapolis; sister, Mary Ann Munro of California; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren, four nephews, two nieces and two four-legged fur balls, Beau and Buddy.

David was a humble, kind, and gentle man loved by all, especially, his wife and partner Pat.

Services will be: A visitation, 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2026, at Broecker Funeral Home of Salado, followed by a Rosary.

Mass of the Resurrection, Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 12 p.m..

Lunch at the Meadows Room, Salado Civic Center. Burial in Salado Historic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: The American Cancer Society, 11701 Stonehollow Drive, Austin, TX 78758 or St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.