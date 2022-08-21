FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials announced today the death of a Soldier who was supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.

Capt. Robert Jose Yllescas, 31, of Lincoln, Neb., died Dec. 1 2008 at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., of wounds suffered Oct. 28 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his unit at Combat Outpost Keating, Afghanistan.

Yllescas entered the military in May 2001 as an Armor Officer. He was assigned to the 6th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division since August 2007.

He deployed to Afghanistan May 2008.

Captain Yllescas’ awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.