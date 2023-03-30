Salado Village Voice

Carmen Berrier

Carmen Berrier of Salado died at her residence on Monday, March 20, 2023. She was born in Grulla, TX on March 5, 1945.

Carmen spent 50+ years in nursing, beginning as an LVN in the Valley. She furthered her education and became an RN working for Scott and White in Temple, TX where she met her husband, Larry Berrier, in the parking lot and the couple married in 1968. After receiving her masters in healthcare, she worked for Kings Daughters Health Profession as an Asst. Nursing Director, then as the Director of Nursing, Kings Daughters Clinic until 1995. Carmen worked for IBM Occupational Health in Austin, TX. until IBM closed that division of the company, and then worked for Heart of Central Texas Independent Living – Home Health until she retired.

Carmen was a gourmet cook, gardener, artist, and Harley motorcycle rider, participating in the yearly Sturgis Motorcycle Rally aka, “Black Hills Classic,” in South Dakota. An avid concert goer, she loved ZZ Tops. Carmen was the Past President of the Salado Rotary Club and was responsible for the benches on Main Street. She was a dear friend to many, especially her husband, Larry, of fifty-five years.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Viviana Rivera. Carmen is survived by her husband, two furry babies, and many other family members.

A scholarship fund in nursing is being set up in her name.

A memorial will take place at a later date.

Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.

