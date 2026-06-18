Salado Village Voice

Cecil Leroy Parsons

December 20, 1945

June 9, 2026



Cecil Leroy Parsons, 80 of Salado, TX, passed on June 9, surrounded by loved ones. Born December 20, 1945, in Moreland, Oklahoma, Cecil was the son of Jack and Ruby (Walker) Parsons.

Cecil Leroy Parsons



His early years were spent in Freedom, Oklahoma on the family farm before relocating to Woodward, Oklahoma where he graduated from Woodward High School in 1964. Cecil lived in Oklahoma City while he worked to obtain a draftsman certification from the Southwest Technical Institute. He worked for the State of Oklahoma as a surveyor, traveling the state for two years before securing a job as a draftsman and designer for Harter Concrete Products, Inc. During this time, Cecil met the love of his life JerriAnn Stambaugh and they married in 1969.

In 1975, the family that now included two children, Kimberly and Michael, moved back to his hometown of Woodward to provide them with a small-town atmosphere to be raised. Cecil went into business with his father Jack at Midway Motor Company. A year later the addition of another child, Bo, blessed the family. Cecil worked with Jack in used car sales, new RV sales, and he and his wife JerriAnn also opened the Hobby Hut which specialized in radio-controlled airplanes, cars, boats, arts and crafts. Loving RC’s, Cecil created and developed a new design for an RC airplane. Returning to his love of automobiles, he went back to work in the service department at the Ford dealership from 1991-2011 where he retired as the service manager.

Cecil and JerriAnn moved to Salado, Texas in 2011 to be closer to their daughter Kimberly and her young family. Here they attended many basketball, volleyball, and football games of their grandkids and were members of First Baptist Church Salado. They made many trips to Kansas to visit their sons and to see their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially with each new arrival of life. Cecil enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering with anything mechanical and fixing it was a gift he had been blessed with. If dad couldn’t fix it- no one could.

He was preceded in death by brother Doug, father Jack, mother Ruby, and sister Leona Smith.

He is survived by wife JerriAnn of 57 years of Salado, Texas. His daughter Kimberly Stockton(Jeff) of Salado, and their children: JB (Marisa), Jordan and Jett; son Michael Parsons (Natasha) of Florida and their children Kelsea, Cydnee and Daphne; and son Cristen Bo Parsons (Vickie) of Kansas, and their children: Kristen Maynor (Hunter), Trent Parsons (Ashlee), Sydney Casey (Colin), Braydn Bouddhara (Mariah); 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

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