Salado Museum’s Christmas Market will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14 at the museum located at 423 S. Main St.

You will find vintage decorations and ornaments, handmade wooden toys, Bearington Bears, holiday tableware, cut crystal dishes and cake stands, wine glasses, jewelry, chocolate candy molds, one-of-a-kind gifts, and lot’s more. Join us in this beautifully decorated room where you will find music and Christmas cookies of course.

Join the Museum for this shopping experience.