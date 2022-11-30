Coach Smith Tournament tips off Dec. 1

The Coach Smith Memorial Basketball Tournament tips off at 9 a.m. Thursday Dec. 1 when the Salado Lady Eagles face the Temple Tem-Cats in Gym 1 at Salado High School.

The tournament will pit eight varsity boys teams and eight varsity girls teams with the championship rounds being played at noon and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Gym 1.

Games will be played in both gyms throughout the days of Dec. 1-3.

The Boys teams in Pool 1 will be LASA, Gatesville, Decatur and Bastrop.

The Boys teams in Pool 2 will be Salado, Lampasas, Rockdale and Pflugerville.

The Girls teams in Pool 1 will be GRoesbeck, Salado, Temple and Krum. The Girls teams in Pool 2 wiill be McNeill, China Spring, Linerty Hill and Decatur.

2022 Coach Smith Tournament Thursday Dec 1 TIME GYM 1 GYM 2 9:00 am Salado girls vs Temple girls Liberty Hill girls vs McNeill girls 10:30 am Salado boys vs Lampasas boys LASA boys vs Gatesville NOON Liberty Hill girls vs China Spring girls Groesbeck girls vs Temple girls 1:30 pm Rockdale boys vs Pflugerville boys Bastrop boys vs LASA boys 3:00 pm McNeill girls vs Decatur girls Groesbeck vs Krum girls 4:30 pm Gatesville boys vs Decatur boys Rockdale boys vs Lampasas boys 6:00 pm Salado girls vs Krum girls China Spring girls vs Decatur girls 7:30 pm Salado boys vs Pflugerville boys Bastrop boys vs Decatur boys Friday Dec 2 TIME GYM 1 GYM 2 9:00 am Krum girls vs Temple China Spring girls vs McNeil girls 10:30 am LASA boys vs Rockdale boys Gatesville boys vs Lampasas boys NOON Salado girls vs Groesbeck Liberty Hill girls vs Decatur girls 1:30 pm Salado boys vs Rockdale boys LASA boys vs Decatur boys 3:00 pm McNeil girls vs Krum Groesbeck girls vs China Spring girls 4:30 pm Gatesville boys vs Bastrop boys Plugerville boys vs Lampasas boys 6:00 pm Salado girls vs Liberty Hill Decatur girls vs Temple girls 7:30 pm Salado boys vs Bastrop boys Decatur boys vs Pflugerville boys Saturday Dec 3 TIME GYM 1 GYM 2 9:00 am 2nd girls P1 vs 2nd girls P2 4th girls P1 vs 4th girls P2 10:30:00 AM 2nd boys P1 vs 2nd boys P2 4th boys P1 vs 4th boys P2 NOON Winner girls P1 vs Winner girls P2 3rd girls P1 vs 3rd girls P2 1:30 pm Winner boys P1 vs Winner boys P2 3rd boys P1 vs 3rd boys P2 Boys Pool 1 Boys Pool 2 Girls Pool 1 Girls Pool 2 LASA Salado Groesbeck McNeill Gatesville Lampasas Salado China Spring Decatur Rockdale Temple Liberty Hill Bastrop Pflugerville Krum Decatur