Coach Smith Tournament tips off Dec. 1

The Coach Smith Memorial Basketball Tournament tips off at 9 a.m. Thursday Dec. 1 when the Salado Lady Eagles face the Temple Tem-Cats in Gym 1 at Salado High School.
The tournament will pit eight varsity boys teams and eight varsity girls teams with the championship rounds being played at noon and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Gym 1.
Games will be played in both gyms throughout the days of Dec. 1-3.
The Boys teams in Pool 1 will be LASA, Gatesville, Decatur and Bastrop.
The Boys teams in Pool 2 will be Salado, Lampasas, Rockdale and Pflugerville.
The Girls teams in Pool 1 will be GRoesbeck, Salado, Temple and Krum. The Girls teams in Pool 2 wiill be McNeill, China Spring, Linerty Hill and Decatur.
2022 Coach Smith Memorial Basketball Tournament
|2022 Coach Smith Tournament
|Thursday Dec 1
|TIME
|GYM 1
|GYM 2
|9:00 am
|Salado girls vs Temple girls
|Liberty Hill girls vs McNeill girls
|10:30 am
|Salado boys vs Lampasas boys
|LASA boys vs Gatesville
|NOON
|Liberty Hill girls vs China Spring girls
|Groesbeck girls vs Temple girls
|1:30 pm
|Rockdale boys vs Pflugerville boys
|Bastrop boys vs LASA boys
|3:00 pm
|McNeill girls vs Decatur girls
|Groesbeck vs Krum girls
|4:30 pm
|Gatesville boys vs Decatur boys
|Rockdale boys vs Lampasas boys
|6:00 pm
|Salado girls vs Krum girls
|China Spring girls vs Decatur girls
|7:30 pm
|Salado boys vs Pflugerville boys
|Bastrop boys vs Decatur boys
|Friday Dec 2
|TIME
|GYM 1
|GYM 2
|9:00 am
|Krum girls vs Temple
|China Spring girls vs McNeil girls
|10:30 am
|LASA boys vs Rockdale boys
|Gatesville boys vs Lampasas boys
|NOON
|Salado girls vs Groesbeck
|Liberty Hill girls vs Decatur girls
|1:30 pm
|Salado boys vs Rockdale boys
|LASA boys vs Decatur boys
|3:00 pm
|McNeil girls vs Krum
|Groesbeck girls vs China Spring girls
|4:30 pm
|Gatesville boys vs Bastrop boys
|Plugerville boys vs Lampasas boys
|6:00 pm
|Salado girls vs Liberty Hill
|Decatur girls vs Temple girls
|7:30 pm
|Salado boys vs Bastrop boys
|Decatur boys vs Pflugerville boys
|Saturday Dec 3
|TIME
|GYM 1
|GYM 2
|9:00 am
|2nd girls P1 vs 2nd girls P2
|4th girls P1 vs 4th girls P2
|10:30:00 AM
|2nd boys P1 vs 2nd boys P2
|4th boys P1 vs 4th boys P2
|NOON
|Winner girls P1 vs Winner girls P2
|3rd girls P1 vs 3rd girls P2
|1:30 pm
|Winner boys P1 vs Winner boys P2
|3rd boys P1 vs 3rd boys P2
|Boys Pool 1
|Boys Pool 2
|Girls Pool 1
|Girls Pool 2
|LASA
|Salado
|Groesbeck
|McNeill
|Gatesville
|Lampasas
|Salado
|China Spring
|Decatur
|Rockdale
|Temple
|Liberty Hill
|Bastrop
|Pflugerville
|Krum
|Decatur