Coach Smith Tournament tips off Dec. 1

by

The Coach Smith Memorial Basketball Tournament tips off at 9 a.m. Thursday Dec. 1 when the Salado Lady Eagles face the Temple Tem-Cats in Gym 1 at Salado High School.

The tournament will pit eight varsity boys teams and eight varsity girls teams with the championship rounds being played at noon and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Gym 1.

Games will be played in both gyms throughout the days of Dec. 1-3.

The Boys teams in Pool 1 will be LASA, Gatesville, Decatur and Bastrop.

The Boys teams in Pool 2 will be Salado, Lampasas, Rockdale and Pflugerville.

The Girls teams in Pool 1 will be GRoesbeck, Salado, Temple and Krum. The Girls teams in Pool 2 wiill be McNeill, China Spring, Linerty Hill and Decatur.

 

2022 Coach Smith Memorial Basketball Tournament

2022 Coach Smith Tournament   
Thursday Dec 1
TIMEGYM 1GYM 2
9:00 amSalado girls vs Temple girlsLiberty Hill girls vs McNeill girls
10:30 amSalado boys vs Lampasas boysLASA boys vs Gatesville
NOONLiberty Hill girls vs China Spring girlsGroesbeck girls vs Temple girls
1:30 pmRockdale boys vs Pflugerville boysBastrop boys vs LASA boys
3:00 pmMcNeill girls vs Decatur girlsGroesbeck vs Krum girls
4:30 pmGatesville boys vs Decatur boysRockdale boys vs Lampasas boys
6:00 pmSalado girls vs Krum girlsChina Spring girls vs Decatur girls
7:30 pmSalado boys vs Pflugerville boysBastrop boys vs Decatur boys
Friday Dec 2
TIMEGYM 1GYM 2
9:00 amKrum girls vs TempleChina Spring girls vs McNeil girls
10:30 amLASA boys vs Rockdale boysGatesville boys vs Lampasas boys
NOONSalado girls vs GroesbeckLiberty Hill girls vs Decatur girls
1:30 pmSalado boys vs Rockdale boysLASA boys vs Decatur boys
3:00 pmMcNeil girls vs KrumGroesbeck girls vs China Spring girls
4:30 pmGatesville boys vs Bastrop boysPlugerville boys vs Lampasas boys
6:00 pmSalado girls vs Liberty HillDecatur girls vs Temple girls
7:30 pmSalado boys vs Bastrop boysDecatur boys vs Pflugerville boys
Saturday Dec 3
TIMEGYM 1GYM 2
9:00 am2nd girls P1 vs 2nd girls P24th girls P1 vs 4th girls P2
10:30:00 AM2nd boys P1 vs 2nd boys P24th boys P1 vs 4th boys P2
NOONWinner girls P1 vs Winner girls P23rd girls P1 vs 3rd girls P2
1:30 pmWinner boys P1 vs Winner boys P23rd boys P1 vs 3rd boys P2
Boys Pool 1Boys Pool 2Girls Pool 1Girls Pool 2
LASASaladoGroesbeckMcNeill
GatesvilleLampasasSaladoChina Spring
DecaturRockdaleTempleLiberty Hill
BastropPflugervilleKrumDecatur

