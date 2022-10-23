Connally runs over Salado 58-35

Waco Connally’s Kiefer Sibley went through the Salado defense like buckwheat through a goose, tallying 421 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on just 13 touches as the Cadets handed the Eagles a 58-35 District 11-4A-2 loss.

The loss drops the Eagles to 3-6 on the year and 1-2 in District play. Fortunately, the Eagles get a week off before they host the Madisonville Mustangs, who are atop district at 2-0 but host the 2-0 Cadets Oct. 28. Robinson hosts the Gatesville Hornets Oct. 28 in a game that could determine which team in District 11-4A misses the playoffs.

Four of the five teams in District 11-4A will make the playoffs. The Eagles could settle the issue with a win at home over Madisonville on Nov. 4.

But to do that, they will have to stiffen their defense, which allowed eight touchdowns, all on the ground. Sibley had seven of them, including runs of 99 yards, 91 yards, 74 yards, 58 yards, 49 yards, 32 yards and 2 yards. Jylon Nobles had a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter as well. Waco had 550 yards on the ground and 24 in the air.

Salado found the endzone as well, five times.

Luke Law hit Kase Maedgen for 6 yards to cap a seven play drive with 4:52 left in the half. Law ran in the two-point conversion and Salado trailed 16-8.

Connally would lead 30-8 before the Eagles scored on a 6-yard run by Maedgen with 9:49 left in the first half. Drew Bird toed the extra point to close the gap to 30-15.

Connally took a 44-15 lead to the lockers.

Connally went up 51-15 at 7:41 in the third on a 91-yard run by Sibley.

Salado answered with a six-play scoring drive highlighted by a 14-yard by Maedgen, a 25-yard pass from Law to Seth Reavis and a 13-yard run by Law before Maedgen dove in from the Connally 3-yard line. A two-point try failed and the Eagles trailed 51-21 with 5:59 left in the third.

THe Eagles defense stopped on Connally on a fourth down try at them Cadet 39-yard line to set up a nine-play scoring drive, highlighted by a 229-yard pass from Law to Maedgen and a pass interference call in the end zone to set the ball up at the 2-yard line. Law dove in from the 1 with 1:41 left in the third. The PAT kick failed and Salado trailed 51-27.

Connally scored less than a minute later on a 58-yard by Sibley. The PAT kick by Erick Lara put Connally up 58-27 going into the fourth.

The Eagles scored on a 15 play drive in the fourth quarter, topped by Law’s 6-yard throw to Maedgen with 7:10 left to play. Maedgen then took a screen pass from Law and hit Morgan Adams for a 2-point conversion, making the score 58-35.

Law completed 18 of 41 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Reavis was his favorite target, catching 10 passes for 124 yards. Maedgen had six catches for 56 yards and two TDs. Roman Law had two catches for 20 yards.

Maedgen led the Eagles with 167 yards on 22 touches and two TDs. Law followed with 20 yards and a TD on six carries.