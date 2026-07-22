The new Salado High School will be opening for the 2026-2027 school year.

This school facility will be 250,000 square feet and have 72 classrooms, including space for band, choir, theater, art, and career technology programs such as business, computer science, robotics, health science, veterinary science, welding, floral design, culinary arts, and media broadcasting.



The new 5,000-seat stadium will include a 7,000 square foot press box and a 35,000 square foot field house with locker rooms, weight room, training room, and coaches’ offices for outdoor sports (i.e., football, cross country, soccer, tennis, baseball, softball, golf, and track and field).

Salado will dedicate the new high school and new stadium complex with a cornerstone leveling ceremony by the Grand Lodge of Texas A.F. & A.M. at 2 p.m. on Aug 1, followed by tours of both the high school and the stadium. The ceremony is open to the public.

SISD will also dedicate the Print Media Room of the Pressbox in Salado Village Voice editor Tim Fleischer’s name that day. Tim has covered the Salado Eagles since 1988.

The public is invited to this ceremony and to celebrate what Salado ISD voters have committed to in order to fulfill our commitment to our students.

The current high school facility has been converted into Salado Creek Elementary School, which will also be opening for the 2026-2027 school year.