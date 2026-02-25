Salado Village Voice

Curtis Lee Sharum

February 10, 1955

February 19, 2026



Curtis Lee Sharum, 71, of Salado, TX, died February 19, 2026, at his residence. He was born on February 10, 1955, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Robert A. and Patricia Sharum.

Curtis graduated from St. Anne’s Catholic High School in Fort Smith, AR, in 1973, alongside his wife, Christy. After high school, he pursued a degree in data processing at a technical college in Chicago, IL. This education led to a long, dedicated career with Walmart, where he worked for 47 years before retiring.

In the early years of their marriage, Curtis and Christy relocated from Arkansas to Texas, eventually settling in Salado, where they lived for the past 30 years.

Curtis’s love for his wife, Christy, was steady and expressed through patience, support, and sacrifice. He was a devoted father and husband whose love for his family was unwavering. He set an example for his son by always putting family first and living with humility. Curtis taught his three children that love is in the small, everyday acts of care. His quiet strength, generosity and dedication to his family will forever leave a lasting impact on their hearts.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William “Bill” Sharum and Robert “Rob” Sharum.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Christy; two daughters, Brooke Grosse and her husband, Dustin, of Ingleside, TX, and Elise Garza and her husband, Dr. Ramon Garza III, of San Antonio, TX; and his son, Major Clayton Sharum and his wife, Brittany, of Monterrey, CA. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Hopkins and her husband, Glen, of Van Buren, AR; brother Wayne Sharum and his wife, Sally, of Houston, TX; and six grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Dr, Temple, TX 76502, with burial to follow at Salado Cemetery, under the direction of Broecker Funeral Home in Salado, TX.

A Rosary and viewing will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Broecker Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will include Wayne Sharum, Clayton Sharum, Dustin Grosse, Dr. Ramon Garza, Cliff Clemmons, Dr. Ward Clemmons, and Coleman Clemmons.

Broecker Funeral Home is in charge of the services.

Paid obituary