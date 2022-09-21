Davie Lynn Zak

August 1, 1972

September 13, 2022

Davie Lynn Zak, 50, of Salado, passed away on September 13,2022 after a long battle of MS with her family by her side.

A visitation and Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, September 24, in the chapel of Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.

Davie was born on August 1, 1972, to Ronnie Milstead & Karen Frazier in Killeen Texas.

Davie met Randall and were married on June 6,1992 they were married for 21 years before Randall passed away. They had two children, Clayton Zak, and Braydon Zak-Padgett

After earning her GED, she went on to work at HEB in the bakery department, First Baptist Child Development Center in Salado, Schoepf’s BBQ and in 2007 became a stay at home mom & wife and helped was the secretary to her husband’s Missions Taco Franchise. Davie loved spending time with her family and friends. Many of those times she was either fishing, camping, or working with pigs with her boys.

Davie was preceded in death by her husband Randall Zak & Father Ronnie Milstead.

Davie is survived by her sons Clayton Zak (wife Kaylee) of Jarrell & Braydon Zak-Padgett of Iola, her mother Karen Frazier of Killeen, Grandmother Nelda Mansfield of Killeen, sister Kelly Johnson (husband Jay) of Ft. Irwin, CA, brother William Milstead, sister Sandra Milstead of Odessa and grandson Kayson Zak of Jarrell as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, family, and friends.

Sweet are the memories that never fade of a loving Mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend.

Services in care of Crawford-Bowers FUneral Home.

