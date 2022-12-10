Dear Santa: Salado third graders write Letters to Santa Claus

Dear Santa….

Every year Salado Village Voice publishes Letters to Santa written by third graders at Thomas Arnold Elementary school.

There are seven classes this year.

Below each class is a gallery of the students’ hand-written letters.

Mrs. Oborski’s Class

Dear Santa,

PS.5 and a fone and some watse and a 22 rifle and Nrf guns. and a gowckart and two cluches. and a X.box.5 and a now mineebicke and a big doocehll and a fortnite game and a gasspower 4.wheeler.

Your friend,

Adrian

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa my name is Addelyn I two brother and two elfs. Your elfs have been the best elfs in the world. What I would like for chrismas is a tomigotche, a baby doll with baby cloths and lots of other suff. Any way I bet you’re very bussie with Mrs.Clause and you elfs. I wish you all a mery mery chrismas to everybody in you work shop. Now I want to ask you a queiston. The queiston is how do you deliver all Of the perestens in one night? If you can answer. it would be grate. Mery chismas Santa.

Your friend,

Addelyn

Dear Ssanta,

Hi my name is Jommie I am in 3rd grade and I am happy that you can make all the kids in the world happy. For christmas I would like slime,. Christmas is my faviret time of year. I love to tock about the elfs like the elf sparkels don’t the the outher elfs but she is my faviret elf.

Your friend,

Jommie

Dear Santa,

My name is Grant I’m in 3rd grade I like Cristmas. This year I couldn’t think of anything for Cristmas so what I want is for My dad to have a wonderful Cristmas. And also what want for Cristmas is for my mom to have anything she wants. What I want is a water bottle. What I always do on Christmas is play football. We also put up a big Cristmas tree and me and my mom always decorrate it.

Your friend,

Grant

Dear Santa,

My name is Emmalyn S. I am in 3rd grade. Me and my sister are so thankful you taking your time to come house to house for everyone because you don’t have to do that. If you can, I would want I Suried books, Squish mellows, a scech pad, a camra, a photo album, a small christmas tree, a craft kit, a pack of waterproof stickers, an ipad cace, Space pillows and thats is all please and thank you.

Your friend,

Emmalyn

Dear Santa,

My name is gail and I want a nefgun and for and I want a Lego set and to hagot whit unspelbkl my elf came back and he was backled in my moms car. See you soon!

Your friend,

Gail

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa, my name is Brooklyn!! I hope all of the Christmas’s have been great for you! I would really like a pair of shoes that are high and sparkly, a watch that is squared but not an apple wartch, maybe dangly earrings!!

you do not have to give me everything!

Your friend,

Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Natalie RR. and I have a sister named Olivia and she’s 11 years old I am about to be 9 on april 10th. THis year I am in 3 grade I am in MRS. OBORKSI’S class. I go to Tomas Arnold Elementary school some of my best friends are Lynnlee, Harper, Emmalyn, Brooklyn, Avarie, Addalyn and lots more. This year for cristmas I am planning on a Iphone, airpods, lights for my room, and a galaxy background. My Elf’s name is star. She is always watching us. Star was by the little door my mom bought. Today is Dec 2/2022.

Your friend,

Natalie Lynn

Dear Santa,

So Santa i’m telling you this because I want you to now what I want so ill tell you can I please have some Lego sets a nintendo swch if you have it and maybe a watch maybe a portable charger and a nerf gun that all I hope you recive this letter and please.

Your friend

Sean

Dear Santa:

This santa I would like some things for crisma. I hope that you have a good crismas this year. THis is a list of some thing I would lik for crismas. Meta quest 2, money, school suplies, Teric Legos, miny skate board and to spend time with my familie

Your friend,

John Henry

Dear Santa,

I hope that you have a good crismas. Well I hope you can get me a new nitido swich, and a bunch of toys for my dog he is so cute and playful and I hope you can get me a new ping ball table and thank you santa

Your friend,

Keurs

Dear Santa:

May name is cailynn. I have tow brothers and one sister and two boy cats and one boy dog.. I want a phone and a pupy and a kitten or I could have a very very very big present. For my pets I want a lazor for my cats and for my dog a I want a very very very very strong tru toy and I want a very very very very very very very big sqwoosh mallow for my class I want a big big big box of sqwooshys.

Your friend,

cailynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Tristan, I hope you are haveing a good year, by the way how is Ms. Clause. I have a sister and she is so exited for crismas. for christmas I want a Vbucks card over or next to 5,000 vbucks please and also a robux gift card, I want a spiderman costume with gloves please. I hope you have a good year next year!!!

Your friend,

Tristan

Dear Santa,

I’m Garrison and this is what my sister and I want. My sister really wants a barbie can you please try and make a holiday barbie whith a dress. What I relly wan a harp, link costume and a Hiylen Sheild. Mabe you could get Mayleigh a sister of battle.

See you to take picturs next year.

Your friend,

Garrison

Dear Santa

My name is abigail love a lisrd jacit I am sorry I am just sad rit now I hope yr happy can I ples get all of the caborfes tools and I jest wat to be a good stodit can ples have a frog slim and a lsrd slim to? I jest a bad stadit i lieke reptils.

Your friend,

Abigail

Dear Santa,

My name is Angelina and I have 5 brothers and 2 sisters because my mom is having a baby and I am so happy because she is gowing to play with me and I am going to so much fun with her And I have 4 chickens and I have 1 dog and he is a boy and his name is blano and when I always come back from school he jumps Hi and I foll on the ground and I trand him just a littell bit and for chrismas I what slime and a Bow and mibey coler pencols and a tablelet and thats all.. you are the best Santa

Your friend,

Angelina

Dear Saanta,

Hi my name is Bo and I hav a sister Splis for school and a Dalis Cowboy helmet a laptop. And I wunt a appl wach and ese books to read.

Your friend,

Bo

Dear Santa,

PS 5 and nuw fon ples and a TV a forweler but badrey powerd big toy gun. If i dont’ get one uf this i will be mad: I don’t nowe wut els I wount. I have bin as good as I can this yer. One mor thing can I have a cumpter.

Your friend,

Landon

Dear Santa,

My name is Avarie Willhoite and I wish to have an oculare but I have a teacher and her name is Mrs. Onorski and my friend and she sahd she wants my to get a frienship nelece that says best friends on it so every body nows we are bffs and I want a serease of spirit animals. Hope you have a safe trip Santa Clause. Oh and i’m in third grade so I have grown up to be a big girl. I am so so so so pritty and buttyful. the End.

Your friend,

Avarie

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is sophia, are you retey yet with all of the presints Santa. I am going to leave sum good cookeys and milk. I want is a laptop for crimis. I been so esxided for it this year. I ben good this year!

Your friend,

IPhone Sophia

Dear Santa,

Me and my friend Keuss love football can we please have some football’s and football gear for both of us Please. Can we also have some nice looking football gloves. Me and keuss also love baseball can we both get some baseballs?

Your friend,

Hayes

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa my name is Reese. Can I have a vr set and plys can I have a iphon and can I have a skooshmelaw thes are sum of the thengs I want so plys can I have it. Thits is ok I wuntid. Can I have it if not that is ok I will be still happy and I love yor presins and I love yor elfs.

Your friend,

Reese

Mrs. Lane’s Class

Dear Santa,

I don’t now want I want for christmas, but I would like a nother elf. Can you get a girl please. And can you get me and my brothers one of your snow foxes. I want a hoverboard with the seat. Can you get me my own alexa. I would like some toys for my brothers please and my ow vanity with more makeup.

Your friend,

Caroline L.

Dear Santa,

I want a Bird and squirrel book a Big big Slinky a new football Newcar. I can’t think of any thing els.

Your friend,

Ryder

Dear Santa

I really really really want a moon pod bing bag chair the price is $375 and I know it’s a lot but I was thiking you elves could probably mmake one if it’s to much to ask for I’ll just let you suprise me with something

Your friend,

Dane

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good girl this year may I have a iphone 14, LoL house challet, a glittery phone case, nintendo swich, nintendo swich games, Alexa, L E D lights, slime, slime contanors, Desk contanors.

Your friend,

Bailey

Dear Santa,

I would like otou-grafs from Santa, Mrs. Clas & all the Elfs. I would also like sum stuf for Lady-fufu. Like a Biger cage. All just give you a list hear we go: Fitbit, LavLamp, 3 Squishmelows, Watecoler pens but all the colers, Roler Skates,huver boyd, card stok colerd paper, Drama, Show yoal smiel Borth By Rina Felimanger & the sun seireys.

Your Friend,

Kooper M.

Dear Santa,

How are you today. Are you haveing a great day. I am going to tell you what I want for Christmas. Ready 3…2…1…0. Ok what I want is a fish, Nerf gun, stuff animal, football stuff, football target, and more stuff. Now you know what I want. Oh and I want candy and candy canes and a new knif and more hunting stuff. Hope you have a great day!

P.S. I want it to snow on Christmas.

Your friend,

Cooper B

Dear Santa,

for christmas if you could add a fiddle with the dirt bike I would love it but if you can’t it’s ok.

Your friend,

Jace

Dear Santa,

Hi! I Am Hedi And I would really like some wattermelon Gum! And A sketch book, and A Scush-mellon.

(P.S. I don’t know what else)

Your friend,

Heidi the Great

Dear Santa,

I do not really know what I want but I guess I what a Puppy and a benbag chair. Some books or a new water bottle,. Some paint or decoration and some electronics. A skateboard or Alexa. LED lights. basketball hoop and a bastetball.

Your friend,

Harper

Dear Santa,

I want a new tablet and a little vespa and a shows with weels on the botum and a reale looking babydoll and the hole book series of the babysittises clud and a new big mac up kit and a new new play school stuff and snow and a new mack up caty and a new real dog and a shirt for it.

Your friend,

Emersyn

Dear Santa,

I wan’t for crismes is a new rug and now paint set and a ipad and a new screen potector and a new apple watch and a new stepstool i Love you Santa!

Your friend,

Brinlee

Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas caps for my cap gun, something to fix my four wheeller with, a blacksmith and other battle bots a spy bot.

Your friend,

Reid K.

Dear Santa,

I would like some books, Squishmellow’s, candy but just no choclate please, clothes, Sbow, Smelly markers, coloring book, legos thank you Santa. Oh and dog toys for my doggys!

Your friend

Aria M.

Dear Santa,

For christmas I want a smile face shirt. I also want new Jordan shoes. And a new back pack. A unicorn plush. A squish melow a shork one. Slime ingredients. A bean bag gry one. New clothing thats all.

Your friend

Jordan

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a guitar that can have a autograph with yeur name on it and on Chistma I want snow

Your friend,

Pearson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like: Squishmallows, sketch books, Markers (washable), candy, American girl dolls, lip gloss, earings, if I have my ears peirced, sweatshirs, necklesses and last but certainly not least… A PUPPY!!! and thats all. I hope you have a great Christmas. P.S. I mean it with the puppy!

Your friend,

Maren M.

Dear Santa

I want a dirt bike and a halmet and a go cart.

Your friend,

Ledgeer

Dear Santa,

Dear santa want I want for Chrismas is a new meadl detector and a meadel yety water botel and finly a C.H.O. charger I lost.

Your friend,

Charlie

Dear Santa,

My name is Lynnlee. I’ve bin very good this year. How are you and Mrs. Claus? these are a few of somethings I would like rainbow high dolls, a puppy, a cat, a horse and a lot of money and snow and to go ice sckating.

Your friend,

Lynnlee

Dear Santa,

I hope you can get sum stuf for me put I wunt for crimus is a Springles trampulen, and little nascar hjotweals. and a Ipad. I thank this is the last one wich is a gotcart. and thats it thank you so much!

Your friend,

Cade E.

Dear Santa,

Hello santa. I am makeing some cooliks for you. soon. I want a new trampolen because orn Broke. is you BirthDay mach 12?

Your friend,

Emelia

Dear Santa,

I want an xbox. AnD a PS4. also a computer. and in case viDeo game cherts. Oh and How are you today? i apreciate all the work you and your elves Have done. Why Do you live where is is colD? And why do you Dress in reD?

Your friend,

Jason

Mr. Womack’s Class

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a ipad for Drawing with a pen I want it to be really deteld so I can Draw pecific stuff. I also want the jgantic pokymon pack 231 pokymon cards.

Your friend,

Rylee

Dear Santa,

Are you doing good in the north pole can I please have a vr head set it is my dream to have one. And can I please have a calculator to help me do math and I like rc cars a lot because I get to be in charge of where the car goes. I would like a glove that has LED lites in it so I can put it in my room.

Your friend,

Cole

Dear Santa,

What I want for christmas is a dirt bike. And a VR headset. A baseball bat to.

Your friend,

Tyler

Dear Santa,

I really really want a hamster for Christmas! If I get a hamster for Christmas I will name is Potato. I want a pair of NIKE Airs please. A salado eagles blanket. I want a water bottle too. I want a big stitch.

Your friend,

Kynlee

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a wii console. What I want for christmas is a hot wheel track. What I want is a computer for home. Can I have a Go cart hummrsi v for me to fit. I wish for amongus for mi Xbox. I wish for a PS5.

Your friend,

Gavin

Dear Santa,

I have been Good this year. For Chrismas I want a vr head set, books, and legos. I love chrismas so much dash is the best elf ever. I also want nindindo Games and it achmints. I can not weight for Chrismas.

Your friend,

Hudson

Dear Santa,

I no how hard you have been working so I want for Chrstmas is oniquim dinosaurs burd and a Toybox to keep all my Privit Stof and to KeeP My neckleses Safe.

Your friend,

Richie

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a Perue of Stickers and I want to get a Phone. And I would also would like to get a Rainbow high doll. And I Would Like a new Bage and I Would Love to get a Shushmelo.

Your friend,

Fiona

Dear Santa,

I want a tv. I also would like a car. And a rv. My birthday

Your friend,

Lincoln

Dear Santa,

I want Hot wheels. A vr headset. 100,000,000 Mine bucks. 100,000,000,000 robucks.

Your friend,

Emmett

Dear Santa,

old Il2y Skale cas Warbo bookS ando ttooRises fiveo and book egene books.

Your friend, Vtaatt N

Dear Santa,

What I want for christmas is

1. Space stickers.

2. Alien Plushy

3. Space POSter

4. Space note Book.

5. Meni jeep

6. Meni Frige

Your friend,

Ellis

Dear Santa,

I want is hover shous, elrick, go cart, PS5, hotweles. Thank you santa four evrethagk you.

Your friend,

Stockton

Dear Santa,

Huggy wuggy stuffing a blue one and a huggy wuggy costume and a huggy wuggy blanket and pillow

Your friend,

Dale

Dear Santa,

I wunt a chran that has a Kros that is bak. I wun a vorhaset that I kan pLay fonit. I wun formen simlaDr on swich. It haK santa for goivenus prdsint

Your friend,

Nasir

Dear Santa,

I Have bene a good girl this year. I want a gade phone and a vr head sat. And git moin carder. And a lot of new cate bakes And a Lave Lamp. And space stiker. Mari girl dolls. And a fig ite and a carler.

Your friend,

Erin

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa what I want for Christmas is a Xbox and a oculus ie you can a PS5 pleas. I’m not saying you have to just saying but I really hope so thank you. That’s not it can you justplease let my family have one day to spend time together. Thank you for that to I really hope you have a good day.

Your friend,

Aldyn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want you to get my mom and dad a preanset, can you bring my elf back. That I will get you some ores for you. What I want for Christmas is a calculator.

Your friend,

Hadley

Dear Santa,

Dead santa. What I want for Christmas is a vr headset and a iphone 14. I also want a Bunch of rare golden pokimons and a mote controle car. Plus a pokimon sword and sheild nintindo game. I also want a bunch of pokimon action figures.

Your friend,

Carter

Dear Santa,

This is Kieron, but you can call me K.J. I would like a handbook that I can fit in my back pocket because I like to draw and take notes. I would also like an indein baseball.

Your friend,

Kieron

Ms. Fussell’s Class

Dear Santa,

I wish for 5 stakcs of golden pokemon cards. I wish for my famaly have a grate chrismus. I wish for a ps5 with a controler with roblox on it. I wish for one mileyone robux.

Your friend,

Chase

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I have a lot of stuff for the holladay and It cost a lot of money but you are Santa an when I say a lot of stuff i mean it ok and maybe I will pay you back soon, oh and one more thing I want at least 500 dollers.

Your friend,

Henry.Paul

Dear Santa,

I want the target head shifter all of them please bat man imaginx and everything batman please even legos and justice legue interative watch please.

Your friend

Hayden

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa and Mrs. Claus doing this is what I want for Christmas I want a Guaitar and a Archey kit. and a ladtop How are the raindeer and How are the elfes doing I can’t wait to see all the present’s. you will give me and my sitter bye bye Santa.

Your friend,

Sadie

Dear Santa,

I want some pokemon!!!!! & a PS5 & a safe & a xbox controler & a scatboard & a nother dog. thank you

Your friend,

Gavin

Dear Santa,

I always wanted a Pet snake for Chismas But i never got one so if its fine with you and your elfs. It is fine if i get Nothing. I just want a Pet Snake for Chismas. Santa Prity Please!!!

Your friend, you know him

Mason

Dear Santa,

I really want a pet from you Santa and I want a dog. I want a Barbi dream house and a spa set so I can have spa time with friends and a lot of sqish melows to sqish and one more thing I want it… a good Christmas with my family.

You friend,

Lyla

Dear Santa,

I Would Love a toe dog and I Would Love to git a toe Stufe and I Would Love Love The Crismis I Would Love a StoKeg and I Would Love to have The Best toe and I Would I Wat I am in The Densts I will have The Best Crismis at home Santa I with for a toe with my famle at home.

Your friend,

Avery B.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how are you doing? I’m doing great. I would love 10 minybrans. and a Amckin girl dolls. how are the elf’s doing Santa.

Your friend,

Piper

Dear Santa,

For Cristmas I would like a lego set of the death star. For Cristmas I would like a lego set of Mallinial Fallcon. For Christmas I would like a video game of Mario & Sonic at the Olympic for the nentendo Ch. I please have a 18-bit nintendo? Can the elves please stay for Christmas? Can I place have a baseball card of Babe Ruth? Can I please have a baseball sined by Babe Ruth? Can I have 20 nerf guns? Can Iplease have 30 bullets cases for 1 nerf gun? Can I please have 3 nerf vest for Cristmas? Can I please haev Dog Man Unleashed?

Your friend,

Colton

Dear Santa,

I want a wock itas games. I want money for ce fance.

Your friend,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa whats up this year for Chirstmas I want the bad batch shuttle 100. how where you last year I had a nice time what about you. and I ho-ho-hope you have a nice Chirstmas

Your friend,

Oliver

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how are you doing. I hope you are doing great. I would love a squishmelose. and I hope your elfs are good. And the raindeer I want a squishes and I want scunchey.

Your friend,

Laila

Dear Santa,

I want a real puppy. AND a Lot of candy Plz and ty!!!

Your friend,

Ava

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa my name is Adriana I don’t know if I am on the nice list or natty list. But I want my ancol. I want a lot toy. I want a book. I want a sinche stuf. And Dear Santa Klas I hop you have a god Kesnes toy sewing mashen. Love you.

Your friend,

Adriana

Dear Santa,

Hi I always wanted a toy sewing machine. And a new iPhone 13. And some fake nails. And 1 puppy that is a girl boxer. I love you Santa. I always wanted a grinch outfit and a horse and some Nikes shoes. Your the best ever. Can I ask you something am I on the nice list. Can my mom, dad, sister, brother and me get get maching PJs. and a Prinsses car at Walmart.

Your friend,

Zalaiyah

Dear Santa,

Hi How are You? I always a cat and toys a good Cristam and Slime.

Your friend,

Camila

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. Im very exited for Christmas. I wonder what you’ll get me this year. My elf is doing great My Elf is keeping me entertained.

Your friend,

Riggins

Mr. Guidry’s Class

Dear Santa,

can sparckles stay longer and can we get Elf pets and can we get Elf pets and can I get 100,000 dolers. can I have a Huver board abd beddy and scout come in side.

Your friend, Chaser

Dear Santa,

I WaNt A BALLANDA PS5 Ans THAt And A cAr And A BlAck Horse And A chair And to see you And A Cowboy hAt And rodeo And A Bag.

Your friend, Matthew

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5 and a nintenDo and I want my Mom and Dad to be nice to erhe othr I want a gaming setup.

Your friend, Emilio

Dear Santa,

All I want for christmas is a good winter break and Harry Potter things. oh and money 🙂 . But have a good x-mas.

Your friend, Lainie

Dear Santa,

I can’

t wait for x-mas and I really want a hoverboard. a computer. a new electric scooter. and a new doll please. my favorite holiday is x-mas so pleas get the prerents.

Your friend, Jaxson

Dear Santa,

My name is Isaac. Christmas is my favorite holiday. Is it your favorite holiday? I think so. Please let everybody have a good Christmas. And I hope you have a good Christmas. And I hope you have a good christmas. You are so nice because you give Presents to everybody in the world. And have a good christmas!

Your friend, Isaac

Dear Santa,

1. For Mrs. Fussell to have a good christmas.

2. For Mrs. Gonya to have a good christmas.

3. for Mr. Guidry to have a good christmas.

4. For Mrs. Fussell dog to live a little longer.

5. For everyone in this school to have a good christmas.

6. For my dog to get her leg better.

7. A new football.

8. A to doball Axe.

9. A scatbord.

10. 1. m dollars.

11. My family to have a good christmas.

Your friend, Colton

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I hade a Wonderful year. And last year I hade a Wonderful christmas. And I hope I have an amazing christmas this year. I know I Will have a amazing year. and a new year. did you have a good year. I hope I get a lot of presents this year. Have a good christmas.

Kailey

Dear Santa,

I wunt a puppy for christmas dut if you don’t hav a puppy. Pleas can I hav a football side de you.

You friend, Brayden

Dear Santa,

I am relly exside for you to come. And whant A custm lamb hulter plase. And I would A new ipaid. And a new hores shirt. And for Mrs. Fussell dog to live longer. And picture of you santa.

Your friend, Lila

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a sweater for my dog and I want food toys you can choose any. I really and I mean really want a blackank sweater and shirt and I want white shoes and a hat that you can squeeze a butten and the ear stands up thank you santa claus and can I please have a bed for me dog. I hope you have a good wonderful Day! and I want a cute dog shirt. I hope you have a good wonderful Day! and I want a cute dog shirt. and dog toys and bear PJ’s.

Your friend, Camila

Dear Santa,

you are the best peresesent giver. and what i whnt for cerismas is a i phone apple. Roblax. Legos no gris leggo’s. Rc car, a good cerismas and how is the deer’s we will give you cookies.

merry cerismas.

Your friend, Connor

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa may I Please have a hoverboard, three blue eyes white dragons and Exodia Yugio cards rainbow loom a basketball hoop a real bow and Arrow a stuffed animal cheetah and a chew toy for my dog.

Your friend, Luke

Dear Santa,

I wish my friends to have the beast christmas ever!!!

Your friend, Kynzlee

Dear Santa,

I wish for a art case and to be with famliy and friends and for a box for makeup and for a good christmas fo family a friends and me to give you cookies and milk I also want a big cookie plushei and a soccor ball and boots black one’s please and thank you.

Your friend, Kylee

Dear Santa,

Hi santa this is my favrite time of the year. you are my favrite Hopefuly you bring my gifts. thank you

Your friend, Isaias

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a bed for my Dog. and some toys for my llittle pup. the game sorry!, and some Books, a rolling chair, and a Hah Diary, a elf hat, and some clothes, and a grinch toy, and a cat picture, and a minie painting of a Dog, some socks, and some fluffy Boots, a Jornal, a toy of you, and a stocking of youra flashlight of you, a computer.

Your friend, Alexa

Dear Santa,

What I want fore chrismise is a mincraft lego set and I want a lego space shutle and 3 blue eyes white dragens and exodea yougeo cards and erasible hilighters and a neo draginoid bokogon toy and a randum toy.

Your friend, Noah

Dear Santa,

Hi it me Henley. For Christmas I want some paint markers, and I don’t want ot have surgery in March. But I don’t know yet. So and I love Christmas it is my favorit Holiday. We are going to put out so cookeis for you. so but bye.

Your friend, Henley

Mrs. Gonyea’s Class

Dear Santa,

I really really want my own electric scooter a bike or a hover board. I want one of those. I also want a lot of slime or a like a little sand set. If I could get one thing in the WORLD it would be a HORSE!!!!!

Your friend,

Naomi

Dear Santa,

I have relly wanted a paer of roller skates shoes. And I would love to have a big squishmallows.

Your friend,

Keira

Dear Santa,

I alwas wuntid a Phone For Cresmis Ples ma mom and Dad bon’t Lit me git it.

Your friend,

Aveve

Dear Santa,

I rile rile ril wat a min sissise set sowe cen you bring me one plese thake you Santa. and Mery chrismim.

Your friend,

Graysen

Dear Santa,

I hope you can make it snow in maine if you can’t ples get me a Uletrik Skater and a huver bord and sum pokemon cards.

Your friend,

Wade

Dear Santa

I would like for Chismes a four weeler that I can drive myself arond the namberhood. I would like three Gennypigs. And I don’t elss bu I know I won’t more.

Your friend,

Cecil

Dear Santa,

I want a box with pokeman cards and my Grandma Gamie and Gage Grandma Grandfather and His fog for Gage, wendrsen please.

Your friend,

Teddy

Dear Santa,

I wish I had a basketball hoop and pokymon binder with the sleeves. pokymon cards. I want a puddly. And money. A shirt and my famly a santa clouse stuffen. A joke book and a R car for crismas The End!

Your friend,

Gage

Dear Santa,

My name is Skai. And all I want is my family to be together. But if you have heard my uncle Troy died so if you can. Can you please tell him merry crismas. Because we all miss him and my name is Skai and I am eight years old. Because he never met me and I love him so much.

Your friend,

Skai

Dear Santa,

I want a nentendo swieth.

Your friend,

Lillyan

Dear Santa,

How are you? I really want a neoborn baby doll boy please. I would LOVE a istu thank you.

Your friend,

Makenlie

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? May I ask a question how many houses do you give persents to? Also I will tell you what I want for xmas. I want a two seat go kart with one of those cool helmets and I want a amibo in my stocking and that amibo is wolf link. And thank you for my bow and arrow and book last year. I hop I am not on the naughty list. Well I hope you have a amazing outstanding xmas.

Your friend,

Tristan

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa this is what I want for ckrismas! I want a bunny or a hamstir. And a panda kit that I can cary around!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

How have you been I’ve been good my elf came back he used my tp. It was so funny I’m so ready for Xmas for you to come.

Your friend,

carter

Dear Santa,

I want a new belt bukle for chrisamas and a PS4 and Jeans i last thing a dirt bike will you please get me one!

Your friend,

from Jet to Santa

Dear Santa,

I konw you are busy but I wunted to wait you a lader. and no Grich will stop me for loveing critmas. Well can you get me robx curd pls and thank you. good bay.

Your friend,

Selah

Dear Santa,

Can I please have the Nintendo game called Mario Super Strike for Christmas? I have been a good boy and I have listened to my teachers and parents. I would also like a dirt bike for christmas so I could ride it in the field and ride it to my cousin’s house.

Your friend,

Four

Dear Santa,

Memoon Plushes

afrum set Big and litte

Dinusors set

a Pet Dear

a Baby cat’

A Big Toy home

A Baby Pet Dog

Mindcraft Toys and game and robocs

a Moge set

a Baby woulf a Baby Tigr a Baby lion a Baby Zebru a BaBy snow Tigr.

Your friend,

Payton

Dear Santa,

think you for bringing the elf, Picklse. I want a Wight Barbe I want lots of Pig the Pug books. I want a tablet with a pin that you can roll with.

I want a reall listik Baby Doll. I want new close. I want lots of my Life Dolls and I forgot to tell you I want lots of reall Listik Baby Dolls and I want lots of new shows. I want Lots of Badysiter books Pleas thank you Santa

Your friend,

Best friend Best friend Parker

Mrs. Roupe’s Class

Dear Santa,

I would really like to have Yoyo, little stuffed animal, 3 popits, Candy, Markers, Diary of a Pug book, braclet. I have been very good this year beacause I helped my sister out and I helped my mom out. I hope you get my stuff And I will give you cookies and milk, carrots for the raindeer. I hope you get this letter. I will give you a pressent beside your cookies, milk, carrot on christmas night. I hope you have a good day and I hope you eat your cookes and milk and hope the raindeer eats it’s carrots.

Your friend,

Limi

Dear Santa,

I wish for a Bike Bad Please and a MiMi Brand. and A LOL doll and a kitten Plushy. And I have ben good a little Bit and i am sorry Please forgive me. and a blancit. and I wish for my tercher What she What’s and I wish you a. Mrry Christmas.

Your friend,

Kinley

Dear Santa,

I what a stiker’s and a slioth wuzey and Little nightmares hooty becus I gave sum uv my toy’s uway.

Your friend,

Nellie

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa I would like a scate bord. And a phone for Chistmis. I want a ring. an a stich mini figer. I feel like I have ben being a good boy. I have picked up trash that wasint mine at school. I even gave away a bunch of stuf too. I feel like I dusurve it,

Your friend,

Charles

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year because I help My friends and I play whif my brothor. Santa oh and sometimes I help my. Mom and dad so may I plesae some pretis? Well can I have a Roblox gift card, a Figit and Candy please. Oh and this is what I think what my Sister whlould whant some vito games and maybe some Kitcats. But that and I think what my siter whloul whant have a grat day and I what.

Your friend,

Arra

Dear Santa,

This year I was eally a good kid and I awalys wanted a new blanket, tablet and neklece. I have been a good kid because I have been helping my mom and cleaning the living room. I also want a stich pillo, sweater,

Your friend,

Dayana

Dear Santa,

I would relly lik a mini claw machien. I would also like some cotten candy clime. and I would like a slime kit. and I would like a sonic gift card for Mrs. Roup. and a James avery charm from Mrs Roup to. A desk for my room. a minitrash can. a stitch blanket. IPad or Phone for my dads house. a new blaket. some new nike shoes. Nike cloes. Nike hoodies. a umputer. A new binder. some new markers.

Your friend,

Paisleigh

Dear Santa,

May I have a PS5 and a teck deck. and spen time with my freinds, and a baby cat, a santa plushy, a football cards, snow cons school, my ome school. i been rely good i took out the trahs and tock out some one else trash.

Your friend

truett

Dear Santa,

I have been very good Chippey cames to you every night. May I please have some robux for Roblox please. And may I please have some some cloth that I saw on amazon. And I want a tree house. And a new phone case please make it a marble case. And I want a pet guni pig my perent well not get me one. And some pappy chapter books. And I want some money like 100 dollars. And some candy. And some squishmellow. And everyone I now gets what they won’t.

Your friend,

Julia

Dear Santa,

May I please have a lot of football stuff. And a Phone and little football helmets but I not sure that all thirty two teams will fit in there and by there I mean your sleh. But if you can get the college mini mini football hellmet and some very sticky foot ball gloves and a football Jersey of a Nfl Player and a college player. Please suprize me. And a new football and I want Noah to get everything that he wants.

Your friend,

Max

Dear Santa,

May I please have an I Phone, and a hoverbord, and a miny frig, and a set of dimend ear rings. Because I have been doing chores and giveing gifts to my freind’s. And may I please have a new rooster for my brother. Becuas his past away. And can it be black and can it be an baby and it need’s a cage for it. And I have been takeing kar of a old lade every day.

Your friend,

Mila

Dear Santa,

How are you? This year I have been a micture of good and Bad. This year for Christmas I want a giant police Lego set, a dirtbike, iphone 14 pro, a pet rainDeer named Dasher, and for it to snow. When you leave can say HoHoHo?

Year friend,

Carson

Dear Santa,

May I please have a Xbox, NFL Vikings football helment, NFL Eagles football helment, teck decks. And Odell Beckhma Jr. poster with his catch, signed Aaron Judge baseball, Justin Jefferson football jersy, football gloves, cat X FORTNITE, Madden 2022, lots and lots and lots of candy, gold, Unspeakable maskot. Please can I have a signed Odell Bekham Jr. card.

Your friend,

Rush

Dear Santa,

All I want is to spend time with my famliy for Chrismas thats what I whant and Avager lego and sqishmelo for Chrismas Cus I am Gonobe with my dad for chrismas.

Your friend,

Cayden

Dear Santa,’

Sant for Crismas I want a Hotwheel meg monster chuc set for my stoking. I wood like Hotwels and monste chucs. And uthor goodes ples I was good this year and I mad my bed I I oso wor same thing for my teher. And I oso wont a wite chrismas. plese.

Your friend,

Emery

Dear Santa,

I been helping my mom around the house. May I please have an Nintindo switch, a PS5, a IPhone 14 max pro, a Nerf gun, an X box 5, a huge TV, and please can you get my teacher a phone 11 Max pro. A Apple watch, a TV and may I please have my family for Chritmas, a lego sets, and more Lego sets, and a Rondaugh stufie.

Your friend,

Liam

Dear Santa,

You know that I realy want bryer and Shilice because I have been helping around the house and I have been good at school And to other people and my brother Vaughn and the hosey that I want at target and Animal toys And the 2812 barn and horses thats oh and I real want a horse trailer with seperaterse and horse tack or even surpise me and thats what I really want for Chrismas and you can say hi to .

Your friend,

Gigi

Dear Santa

I’ve been a good boy and I just wanted to ask you if I can have some stuff like a Robux gift card, some tech dech, minivillain action figuers, a helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and a 12X12 art book. And some money and a book series its My Hero Acidemic Books, a mouse for school and a PS5 and fortnite and a wish for my family. We can have what we dream of that’s all I want HoHoHo.

Your friend,

Ayden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a mouninbike and teck deck, and a ramp for my teck deck, and a Football. I wabt for my friends to have anything they and and a Jerse.

Your friend,

Juan

Dear Santa,

For Christmes I want a laptopl because I always wanted a laptop and because you can do more stuff in roblux. Well I maybe wont put Roblix because I wont know wich one to put Robux on I might just use the laptop for other games and other stuff if my iPand dies I have that.

Your friend,

Noah

Dear Santa,

I know I was nice and bad but I was more nice. I would relly relly like to have a PS5 and a iphone 14 Pro Maxx, and money because me and me mom dont have that much mony. And can you give my ends her James Avery charm for her braclet. thank you santa

Your friend,

Wyatt

