Debaters compete at State Congress

by

     The Salado High School Speech and Debate Team competed at the UIL State Congress Meet Jan. 4-5.  Prelims were held at the University of Texas and finals were held at the Texas State Capitol, where 360 students competed in the state tournament.

Results are as follows: James Tipton, Medalist, sixth and Laura Ball, Finalist, 13th.

     UIL  introduced congressional debate in 2014. Since then, Salado High School has won the state championship five times.  

     The  Salado High School Speech and Debate Team will compete next at the Brock UIL Meet on Jan.  21 and the Midway UIL/TFA Meet on Jan. 28. The team is coached by Tim Cook.

Laura Ball and James Tipton

