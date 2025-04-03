Salado Village Voice

Derek Kyle Shipman

April 29, 1967

March 22, 2025



Derek Kyle Shipman was born on April 29, 1967 to Johnny and Suzanne Shipman in Lubbock, Texas. He died Saturday March 22, 2025 in Flower Mound, Texas at the age of 57.

He graduated from high school in Carrollton, Texas in 1985. He then attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was an avid soccer player from an early age of six. His love of being a goal keeper carried throughout his soccer years. He was keeper for his club teams, for the varsity team in high school and keeper on scholarship at Midwestern. Derek was also an athlete who played baseball and basketball.

His diving accident resulted in Derek being a quadriplegic for 37 years. During these years his outlook on life and a great attitude was uplifting to the people around him.

He is survived by his parents Johnny and Suzanne, and two brothers, Steven and David.

A viewing will be 12:30-1:3 p.m. April 4 at the North Dallas Funeral Home, 2710 Valley View LN, Farmers Branch, and graveside services at 2:15 p.m. April 4 at the Rose Lawn Memorial Park, 3801 Rose Lane Dr, Denton, Texas.