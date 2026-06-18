Salado Village Voice

Dolores Harriet Williamson

July 23, 1934

May 31, 2026



Dolores Harriet Williamson was born on July 23, 1934, in New Brunswick, New Jersey to Albert and Harriet Therrien.

She attended Jamesburg High School and Monmouth College in connection with Ann May School of Nursing.

Dolores was active in 4-H, Brownies, Cadettes and Girl Scouts. She became an administrator of Girl Scouts in Franklin, Massachusetts. She was president of Franklin High School PTA, and advertising manager of several local newspapers.

Upon moving to Santa Barbara, California she was a member of St. Raphael’s Bowling Team and enjoyed arts and crafts, sailing, and RVing across the United States and Mexico with her husband Jim. Dolores was a restaurant owner and editor-owner of a magazine, The Resident.

The couple had five children: James Kevin, Cynthia Ann, Keith Albert, Barbara Ann and Elizabeth Ann.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim and children: Kevin, Keith and Elizabeth. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Slater and Barbara Williamson of Salado, her grandchildren and a great grandchild and sister, Joan Jones.