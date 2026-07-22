Salado Village Voice

Dr. Dustin Heber Tauferner

October 26, 1968

July 13, 2026



Dr. Dustin Heber Tauferner, 57, passed away unexpectedly after a life of service, compassion, and dedication to others.



Born on October 26, 1968, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dustin grew up in Portland, Texas, where he met his wife, Sheila Wood, at T.M. Clark Elementary School. Their childhood friendship blossomed into a lifelong love. He graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1986 before attending Texas A&M University, where he proudly served in the Corps of Cadets and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1991. He later returned to Texas A&M to earn a Master of Science in Construction Management in 1997. After a successful career in construction management, Dustin was called to medicine. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth in 2006, where he received the Chancellor’s Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements.

During medical school, Dustin was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army and completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, Texas. He remained there as a staff emergency physician and Associate Program Director of the Emergency Medicine Residency Program before deploying to Afghanistan in 2010. He received several military honors and awards to include the Bronze Star but his greatest achievements were the relationships he formed.

In 2011, Dustin continued his military career with the Texas Army National Guard, where he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his ten years of service with the Guard, he deployed twice to Kuwait, supported the State of Texas through hurricane relief operations, border security missions, and the COVID-19 response, and faithfully served wherever he was needed. In 2022, he joined the United States Army Reserve, continuing his commitment to serving his country until his passing.

As an emergency medicine physician, Dustin was respected for his exceptional skill, calm leadership, and ability to remain steady in the most challenging situations. His colleagues and staff admired not only his clinical expertise but also his humility, kindness, and compassion. He treated every patient and coworker with dignity and made a lasting impact on countless lives.

Above all, Dustin loved his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend who found his greatest joy in time spent with those he loved. He cherished his family and treasured his friendships.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sheila; his mother, Joanne Tauferner; his step-father, Donald Tauferner; his sister, Lisa Tauferner (Guna Thangavelu); his children, Nathaniel Tauferner (Dakota Earnest), Jacob Tauferner, and Grace Tauferner Baker (Noah) and his cherished grandchildren, Quinn, Blair, Wesley, and Teddy. He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Cooper “Lane” Phelps, Jr., and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Dustin’s life was one of devotion to his family, his patients, his fellow soldiers, and his country. His legacy lives on in the lives he saved, the physicians he mentored, the soldiers with whom he served, and the family and friends who will forever remember his quiet strength, unwavering character, boundless compassion, and generous humor.

A Celebration of Life will be at Lake Ridge Chapel on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 2:00 pm with a visitation to follow. A Committal service will be held at West Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, July 27 at 10:00 am. Please visit www.memorialdesigners.net for more information and a place to leave comments for the family.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Paid obituary