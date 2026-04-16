Salado Village Voice

Dwight Calvin Neal

May 3, 1935

March 16, 2026

John 3:16



Dwight Calvin Neal passed to his eternal reward with Jesus in Heaven with his family gathered around him on March 16, 2026, at the age of 90. Dwight was born in Lamar, Colorado on May 3, 1935. He was retired and residing with family in Salado, Texas.

Dwight Calvin Neal



He is preceded in death by his parents Rev. John Calvin Neal and Anna Carson Lacy Neal and his sister Berenice Neal Johnson and brother-in-law John Johnson, nephew Johnny Johnson and niece Elizabeth Ann Chaney. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Martha Winifred Hosack and his great grandson Easton Robert Patton.

He is survived by his wife Martha Winifred Hosack Neal and son Dwight Alan Neal, and daughter Elizabeth Ann Neal Patton and son in law Robert Walter Patton of Salado, Texas. Also, grandsons Collin Neal Patton and Aaron Robert Patton and great granddaughters Lacy Patton and Quinn Patton. He is also survived by his brother Roy Lee Neal and his sister-in-law Joveda Martin Neal. His nephews Randy and Joy Neal and family, Rodney and Donna Neal and family and niece Judith and Jim Armstrong and family. His nephew Russell Sroufe and niece Janiece and Fred Rhodes and son Brandon; And many cousins.

Dwight and Martha were married on November 23, 1956, in San Antonio, Texas. They would be celebrating their 70th year of marriage this year. They met in San Antonio, Texas at the First Church of the Nazarene. He was stationed at Lackland AFB in basic training when they met.

Dwight lived a full and accomplished life. His love for music started when he was around 5 or 6 years old, he would go to his Grandma Neal’s house where he would play her piano. He most definitely had a talent for music. That same piano is in his daughter’s house where he lived, and he loved to play it and had begun teaching his great grandchildren to play when they had music time. He graduated from South High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He attended Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, Oklahoma for 2 ½ years before joining the United States Air Force. After basic training he was sent to Washington D.C. where he served as a cryptanalyst at the National Security Agency.

While at NSA their son Dwight Alan Neal was born on February 13, 1958 at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. In 1960 he received an honorable discharge and moved back to San Antonio, Texas. While there he received his BS in Biology from Trinity University. Daughter Elizabeth Ann Neal Patton was born March 8, 1963 in San Antonio, Texas at the Nix Hospital. In 1964 the family moved to Kansas City, Missouri where they lived for 14 ½ years. Dwight attended Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri and was employed at the Nazarene Publishing House, Lillenas Music Publishing as a copyright editor. He also was the organist at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. ln1978 the family moved to San Diego, California and resided there for 41 years. While there he worked as corporate controller for several law firms. He had his own music typesetting business. He worked as an accountant at Kobey Corporation. He was the organist, choir director, handbell director and bookkeeper for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for 40 years. They also were members of San Diego First Church of the Nazarene.

Dwight and Martha had their custom home built in Escondido, California on 2.68 acres of land. He had 200 avocado trees, lots of fruit trees and many flowers. He loved working in his avocado grove until his health required him to retire. They sold their home and property in California and moved back to Texas. After living in Hutto, Texas for two years they moved in with their daughter and son-in-law in Salado, Texas.

We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and PCTs at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas as well as the Palliative Care team and Chaplains for their many visits, wonderful care and support. We also want to thank the Vital Caring nurses and therapists for assisting with Dwight’s care.

Dad and Papa will be greatly missed by all! We will miss his guidance, his laughter, his organ music and mostly his companionship and love for Jesus!

Graveside service will be held at San Jose Burial Park in San Antonio, Texas, Chaplain Joe Emerson will be officiating. Thank you to Broecker Funeral Home for their services and support. Donations may be made out to Point Loma Nazarene University in honor of Dwight Calvin Neal and may be mailed to Point Loma Nazarene University, 3900 Lomaland Drive, San Diego, CA 92106. Attention Dr. Steve Seelig, University Advancement. This is for the benefit of music students. Or if you would rather donate to samaritanspurse.org. to support those in need here and in the mission fields.

Paid obituary