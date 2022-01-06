Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

Eagles beat Bandera in overtime to win Rockport-Fulton basketball tournament

by

Josh Goings grabbed a missed free throw by Bandera’s Liam DeMarchi with less than a minute left in overtime of the Salado Eagles’ Championship game in the Rockport-Fulton basketball tournament, drove the length of the court and hit Darius Wilson under the basket to put the Eagles up 49-47. With less than half a minute left in overtime, Goings hit the front end of a one-and-one to put Salado up 50-47. 

Coach Joe Brown, Noah Self, Hutton Haire, Isaac Pettigrew, Josh Goings, Nolan Miller, Darius Wilson, Owen Pitcock, Cayden Stump, Caleb Sirmon, Josh Gilpin, Brady Ihler,

Bandera threatened to send the game into a second overtime, but a three-point shot by Noah Barnett rattled  off the rim giving the Eagles the trophy on Dec. 28 at the end of the two-day tournament.

Goings launched the Eagles into overtime by hitting the first of his one-and-one free throws with about 10 seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 45-45.

With 2.5 seconds left to play, Barnett missed a free throw to win the game for Bandara.

Salado led early 11-8 in the first, but the Bulldogs outmatched Salado 19-10 in the second to lead 27-21. Salado tied the score at the end of the third 32-32.

Goings led the Eagles with 22 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists, a deflection and a block.

Noah Self had a double-double in the game, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He also had 2 steals and an assist.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Brady Ihler, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 deflections, a block and an assist; and Dariues Wilson, 5 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal.

Salado 52

Rockport-Fulton 48

Salado fought back from a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter of their third-round match against host Rockport-Fulton Dec. 28 to win 52-48. 

The Eagles led 8-5 at the end of the first and held onto the lead until early in the fourth when Rockport-Fulton rallied to take the lead. The Eagles led 20-16 at the half and 31-28 after three.

Goings and Self both scored 14 points to lead the Eagles.

Goings added 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a deflection. Self had 2 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and a steal.

Ihler had a double-double in the game with 12 points, 10 rebounds and an assist.

Also scoring were Wilson, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal; Caleb Sirmon, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals and a deflection; and Isaac Pettigrew, 2 points and a block.

Salado 73

Robstown 52

The Eagles had no problem handling Robstown in the first day of the tournament, taking the lead in the first quarter, 15-11 and never relinquishing it. The Eagles outscored Robstown 30-8 in the second before coasting in the second half.

Three players had double  figures for the Eagles.

Goings led the team with 31 points, 7 steals, 4 deflections and 2 rebounds.

Self followed with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, a deflection and a steal.

Ihler score 15 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and a deflection,

Also scoring were Pettigrew, 4 points, 3 rebounds and an assist; Cayden Stump, 3 points and 2 rebounds, Wilson, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 deflections and Nolan Miller, 2 points, 3 rebounds and an assist.

Salado 65

Port Aransas 46

Salado beat Port Aransas in the first day of the tournament 65-46. The Eagles led from the start and never allowed Port Arthur in the game. The Eagles held a 20-8 first quarter lead, extending it to 36-20 at the half and 56-34 after three.

Salado had two players in double figures.

Goings led the team with 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 deflections and 2 steals.

Ihler followed with a double-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds, an assists, deflection and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Sirmon, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and 2 deflections; Self, 7 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal; Wilson, 5 points, 3 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Stump, 4 points, 2 rebounds; Owen Pitcock, 3 points and a rebound.

Salado 47

LaVega 79

The LaVega Pirates led Salado from beginning to end in their non-district game played over the break, winning 79-47.

Goings scored 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections and a block.

Also scoring were these: Self, 7 points, 7 rebounds, a steal and a block; Ihler, 7 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and a deflection; Sirmon, 4 points and 2 rebounds; Pettigrew, 4 points and a rebound; Wilson, 3 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, deflection and a steal and Miller, 2 points, a rebound and a block.

