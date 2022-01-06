Eagles beat Bandera in overtime to win Rockport-Fulton basketball tournament

Josh Goings grabbed a missed free throw by Bandera’s Liam DeMarchi with less than a minute left in overtime of the Salado Eagles’ Championship game in the Rockport-Fulton basketball tournament, drove the length of the court and hit Darius Wilson under the basket to put the Eagles up 49-47. With less than half a minute left in overtime, Goings hit the front end of a one-and-one to put Salado up 50-47.

Bandera threatened to send the game into a second overtime, but a three-point shot by Noah Barnett rattled off the rim giving the Eagles the trophy on Dec. 28 at the end of the two-day tournament.

Goings launched the Eagles into overtime by hitting the first of his one-and-one free throws with about 10 seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 45-45.

With 2.5 seconds left to play, Barnett missed a free throw to win the game for Bandara.

Salado led early 11-8 in the first, but the Bulldogs outmatched Salado 19-10 in the second to lead 27-21. Salado tied the score at the end of the third 32-32.

Goings led the Eagles with 22 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists, a deflection and a block.

Noah Self had a double-double in the game, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He also had 2 steals and an assist.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Brady Ihler, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 deflections, a block and an assist; and Dariues Wilson, 5 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal.

Salado 52

Rockport-Fulton 48

Salado fought back from a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter of their third-round match against host Rockport-Fulton Dec. 28 to win 52-48.

The Eagles led 8-5 at the end of the first and held onto the lead until early in the fourth when Rockport-Fulton rallied to take the lead. The Eagles led 20-16 at the half and 31-28 after three.

Goings and Self both scored 14 points to lead the Eagles.

Goings added 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a deflection. Self had 2 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and a steal.

Ihler had a double-double in the game with 12 points, 10 rebounds and an assist.

Also scoring were Wilson, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal; Caleb Sirmon, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals and a deflection; and Isaac Pettigrew, 2 points and a block.

Salado 73

Robstown 52

The Eagles had no problem handling Robstown in the first day of the tournament, taking the lead in the first quarter, 15-11 and never relinquishing it. The Eagles outscored Robstown 30-8 in the second before coasting in the second half.

Three players had double figures for the Eagles.

Goings led the team with 31 points, 7 steals, 4 deflections and 2 rebounds.

Self followed with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, a deflection and a steal.

Ihler score 15 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and a deflection,

Also scoring were Pettigrew, 4 points, 3 rebounds and an assist; Cayden Stump, 3 points and 2 rebounds, Wilson, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 deflections and Nolan Miller, 2 points, 3 rebounds and an assist.

Salado 65

Port Aransas 46

Salado beat Port Aransas in the first day of the tournament 65-46. The Eagles led from the start and never allowed Port Arthur in the game. The Eagles held a 20-8 first quarter lead, extending it to 36-20 at the half and 56-34 after three.

Salado had two players in double figures.

Goings led the team with 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 deflections and 2 steals.

Ihler followed with a double-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds, an assists, deflection and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Sirmon, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and 2 deflections; Self, 7 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal; Wilson, 5 points, 3 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Stump, 4 points, 2 rebounds; Owen Pitcock, 3 points and a rebound.

Salado 47

LaVega 79

The LaVega Pirates led Salado from beginning to end in their non-district game played over the break, winning 79-47.

Goings scored 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections and a block.

Also scoring were these: Self, 7 points, 7 rebounds, a steal and a block; Ihler, 7 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and a deflection; Sirmon, 4 points and 2 rebounds; Pettigrew, 4 points and a rebound; Wilson, 3 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, deflection and a steal and Miller, 2 points, a rebound and a block.