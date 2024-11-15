Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles will face the #2 Sinton Pirates in the Area round of the 4A-2 football playoffs after beating the Devine Warhorses 46-21 tonight in Wimberley. Brayden Dildine recovers a muffed kick. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

The Eagles led throughout the game, scoring in the first minute of play on a 77 yard pass from Lincoln Hossfeld to Brendan Wilson. The Eagles went for two and Hossfeld hit Korbin Konarik to make the score 8-0 with 11:09 in the first.

Townes Sather’s kick hit the Devine player in the knees on the ensuing kick off and Brayden Dildine recovered the ball for Salado at the Devine 16, but the Eagles could not convert the opportunity into points, turning the ball over on downs at the Devine 12.

The Warhorses got a first down, but then had to punt from their own 29 for Salado to take over at their own 37 yard line.

Less than two minutes later, Hossfeld ran in from the Devine 11. Hossfeld had a 48-yard carry on the four-play drive, in which he shucked five Devine tacklers. Sather made the score 5-0 with 6:09 left in the first.

Devine answered with a 71-yard, 11-play drive, scoring on a 7-yard run by Brayden Reyes with 48 seconds left in the first. The touchdown was made possible by a defensive holding play the nullified an interception by Mason Olson. The call gave the Warhorses a fresh set of downs at the Eagle 10.

The Warhorses then took advantage of a Hossfeld fumble at the Eagle 30 to come within a point of the Eagles with 11 minutes left in the first half. Devine quarterback Jacob Sullock scored on a quarterback draw and the kick made it 15-14.

The Eagles answered on the next series, scoring on a 61-yard pass from Hossfeld to Landen Noske with 9:54 left in the half. Sather’s toe made it 22-14.

Cade Fenoglio stepped in front of a Sullock pass and returned the interception 32 yards to the Warhorse 6 to set up a Sather 24-yard field goal with 2:07 left in the half.

The Warhorses scored with 1:01 left in the half on a 29 yard pass from Sullock to Anthony Saldivar. The PAT made it 25-21.

On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Devonte Foster hacked the ball from Sullock’s hand and recovered it a the Devine 21. Three plays later, Hossfeld dove in from the 3. Sather made it 32-21with 10:49 in the third.

Salado built on its lead with 2:44 left in the third on a 21-yard pass from Hossfeld to Luke Bingham. Sather made it 39-21.

Devine threatened to score on the ensuing drive, but Brody Schiller intercepted a Sullock tipped pass in the end zone and returned it to the 15. The Eagles had to punt on the series resulting from the turnover.

Davonte Foster intercepted a Sullock’s pass to give the Eagles the ball at the Warhorse 45. Six plays later, Jackson Turks scored on a 20-yard run up the middle. Sather made it 46-21 with 6:32 left in the game.

Devine was able to drive into Salado territory, but the Eagle defense stopped them on a fourth-and-9 to allow Salado to run out the clock.