Eagles beat Jarrell, fall to Taylor

Salado Eagles split their district games last week, beating Jarrell by three points in a home game and falling on the road to Taylor by a similar deficit.

SHS 50

THS 53

Salado Eagles could not overcome a 23-28 first half deficit and fell on the road to the Taylor Ducks 50-53 on Feb. 11.

Josh Goings led the board with 31 points on 12 of 28 shooting from the field. He also had 7 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and a steal.

Brady Ihler followed with 11 points, 9 rebounds, an assist and 2 deflections.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Noah Self, 6 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and a steal; Isaac Pettigrew, 2 points, 5 rebounds, a deflection, a steal and a block.

Caleb Sirmon grabbed 3 boards, while Nolan Miller had 2 and Darius Wilson and Hutton Haire had 1 each.

SHS 59

JHS 56

Salado Eagles scored 18 points in the third quarter and held the Jarrell Cougars to 9 to close an eight-point gap in the first half. Salado held on in the fourth for a 59-56 home win Feb. 8.

Self led the boys with 21 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and a deflection.

Goings followed with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection, a steal and a block.

Wilson scored 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, s deflections, 4 steals and a block.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Isaac Pettigrew, 3 points, 2 rebounds, Sirmon, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and a deflection; Miller, 1 point and an assist; Cayden Stump, 4 rebounds; Owen Pitcock, 2 deflections and a steal and Haire, a steal.