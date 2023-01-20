Eagles beat Robinson in district opener

Noah Self hit a two-pointer with 30 seconds left in the Salado Eagles’ district match-up with Robinson Rockets to put Salado up 55-54 and Darius Wilson sealed the game by hitting both of his free throws with 4 seconds left Jan. 13. as Salado won 57-54.

The Eagles had to come from behind to win the home game as Robinson led 16-11 after the first. The Eagles outscored the Rockets 20-15 in the second to tie the game going into the lockers. The Rockets outscored Salado 16-7 for a healthy lead of 47-38 going into the final period before the Eagles scored 19 points and held the Rockets to 7 for the win.

Self led the Eagles with 14 points. He also had 2 rebounds and an assist.

Wilson followed with 13 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and 2 steals.

Luke Law had a double double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. He also had 3 assists and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Levi Ball, 7 points and 3 assists; Owen Pitcock, 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 deflections and 4 steals; Nolan Miller, 2 points, a rebound and a deflection; Josh Gilpin, 2 points;Kase Maedgen, an assist and a deflection and Mekhi Lanier, a rebound.

JV Eagles 63

Robinson JV 35

Salado JV Eagles beat the Robinson JV Eagles 63-35 on Jan. 13.

Grayson Lomeil led the Eagles with 16 points.

Also scoring were Houston Thomas, 9 points, Brandon English, 8 points, Korbin Konarik, 6 points, Andrew Young, 6 points, Mason Brown, 5 points, Chevy Adkisson, 4 points, Zane Roche, 2 points and Jack Ingram, 1 point