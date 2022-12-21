Eagles beat Rogers, fall to East View

Salado varsity Eagles split their non-district basketball games last week, beating Rogers 55-43 and losing to East View, 73-45. The boys will travel to Rockport for the Coach K Tournament Dec. 27-28.
Salado 55
Rogers 43
Salado Eagles trailed by nine points after the first period, but were able to outscore the Rogers Eagles in the other three periods to win 55-43 on Dec. 13.
Rogers led 14-5 after the first and 30-26 at the half before Salado outscored them 16-8 and 13-5 in the third and fourth periods respectively.
Noah Self led the boys with 17 points. He also had 6 rebounds, an assist, 3 deflections, 2 steals and a block.
Levi Ball followed with 14 points, shooting five-of-seven from the field. He had 7 rebounds, 3 deflections.
Owen Pitcock also had double figures with 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 deflections and a steal.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Nolan Miller, 6 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, 6 deflections and 3 steals; Kase Maedgen, 3 points, a rebound, an assist, 3 deflections; Darius Wilson, 2 points, 2 rebounds, a steal; Colby Ramm, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection.
Salado 45
East View 73
East View jumped out to an early 20-6 lead in the first quarter and never let up, beating Salado Eagles 73-45 on Dec. 16 in a non-district matchup.
Levi Ball led the Eagles with 14 points. He also had 6 rebounds, 2 deflections, a steal and 2 blocks.
Luke Law also had double figures with 12 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, a deflections and a steal.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Noah Self, 9 points, 2 rebounds; Owen Pitcock, 9 points, 2 rebounds, 6 deflections; Kase Maedgen, 1 point, 3 rebounds, a deflection and 2 steals.
Salado 9th 58
East View 55
Salado ninth grade Eagles overcame a 26-23 halftime deficit by outscoring East View ninth graders 20-13 in the fourth for a 58-55 win on Dec. 16.
Andrew Benavides led the boys with 30 points, 10 of them coming at the free throw line.
Also scoring were Gabe Memman, 9 points, RJ Amann and Coulson Boyd, 8 points each and Braden Gonzales, 3 points.
Salado 9th 60
Rogers 9th 14
Salado ninth grade Eagles trounced their Rogers counterparts 50-14 on Dec. 13. They led 21-2 after the first, 34-6 at the half and 50-9 after the third.
Gabe Memman led the Eagles with 17 points. Also scoring were Andrew Benavides, 12 points, Braden Gonzales, 9 points, DaMonte Foster, 8 points, Ethan Robledo, 6 points Cade Fenoglio, 3 points, RJ Amann and Coulson Boyd, 2 points each and Derrick Smith, 1 point.