Eagles beat Rogers, fall to East View

Salado varsity Eagles split their non-district basketball games last week, beating Rogers 55-43 and losing to East View, 73-45. The boys will travel to Rockport for the Coach K Tournament Dec. 27-28.

Darius Wilson puts up a shot against the Rogers Eagles defense. Photo by Royce Wiggin

Salado 55

Rogers 43

Salado Eagles trailed by nine points after the first period, but were able to outscore the Rogers Eagles in the other three periods to win 55-43 on Dec. 13.

Rogers led 14-5 after the first and 30-26 at the half before Salado outscored them 16-8 and 13-5 in the third and fourth periods respectively.

Noah Self led the boys with 17 points. He also had 6 rebounds, an assist, 3 deflections, 2 steals and a block.

Levi Ball followed with 14 points, shooting five-of-seven from the field. He had 7 rebounds, 3 deflections.

Owen Pitcock also had double figures with 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 deflections and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Nolan Miller, 6 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, 6 deflections and 3 steals; Kase Maedgen, 3 points, a rebound, an assist, 3 deflections; Darius Wilson, 2 points, 2 rebounds, a steal; Colby Ramm, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection.

Salado 45

East View 73

East View jumped out to an early 20-6 lead in the first quarter and never let up, beating Salado Eagles 73-45 on Dec. 16 in a non-district matchup.

Levi Ball led the Eagles with 14 points. He also had 6 rebounds, 2 deflections, a steal and 2 blocks.

Luke Law also had double figures with 12 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, a deflections and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Noah Self, 9 points, 2 rebounds; Owen Pitcock, 9 points, 2 rebounds, 6 deflections; Kase Maedgen, 1 point, 3 rebounds, a deflection and 2 steals.

Salado 9th 58

East View 55

Salado ninth grade Eagles overcame a 26-23 halftime deficit by outscoring East View ninth graders 20-13 in the fourth for a 58-55 win on Dec. 16.

Andrew Benavides led the boys with 30 points, 10 of them coming at the free throw line.

Also scoring were Gabe Memman, 9 points, RJ Amann and Coulson Boyd, 8 points each and Braden Gonzales, 3 points.

Salado 9th 60

Rogers 9th 14

Salado ninth grade Eagles trounced their Rogers counterparts 50-14 on Dec. 13. They led 21-2 after the first, 34-6 at the half and 50-9 after the third.

Gabe Memman led the Eagles with 17 points. Also scoring were Andrew Benavides, 12 points, Braden Gonzales, 9 points, DaMonte Foster, 8 points, Ethan Robledo, 6 points Cade Fenoglio, 3 points, RJ Amann and Coulson Boyd, 2 points each and Derrick Smith, 1 point.