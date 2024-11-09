Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles blasted the visiting Smithville Tigers 59-16 Nov. 8 with four quarterbacks getting a chance to go under center. Anthony Angel knocks the helmet off of Smithville’s Christian Osorio during the Salado Eagles’ dominating win Nov. 8. Photo by Royce Wiggin.

Salado scored on all but one possession, and that one came late in the fourth.

Taking the opening kickoff, the Eagles drove 70 yards in five plays, scoring on a 2-yard dive by Luke Bingham with 10:07 left in the first. Townes Sather made it 7-0.

On the ensuing series, Luke Bauser sacked Smithville quarterback Tripp Davis, forcing a fourth-and-forever punt to give the Eagles the ball at their own 31. Eight plays later, Lincoln Hossfeld connected with Gabriel Merriman for a 6-yard TD. Sather made it 14-0 at 4:02 in the first.

Smithville drove from their own 39 to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Zane Perkins with 10:30 left in the half.

The Eagles answered by driving 71 yards in five plays, scoring on a 44-yard pass from Hossfeld to Korbin Konarik with 8:12 left in the half. Sather made it 21-3.

After forcing the Tigers to a three-and-out series, the Eagles settled for a 30-yard Sather field goal with 2:09 left in the half.

Freshman Owen Gunter fell on a Justin Gurley fumble at the Smithville 38 with 2:03 left in the half. Five plays later, Hossfeld hit Bingham for a 3-yard TD with 1:26 left in the half. Sather made it 31-3.

After the ensuing kick, the Eagles caused Gurley to fumble on the first play from scrimmage, this time recovered by Brodie Landon at the Tiger 29.

Three plays later, Hossfeld hit Landen Noske for a 34-yard strike with 58 seconds left in the half. Sather made it 38-3.

That was the last play for Hossfeld on his home field as the senior quarterback was given the second half off and three other quarterbacks were given a chance to play.

The Eagles forced Smithville to a three-and-out on the first possession of the second half, taking over at their own 41.

Three minutes and eight plays later, Caine Cruddas scored on an 11-yard run. Sather made it 45-3 with 6:45 left in the third.

Smithville answered, scoring on a 12-yard pass from Davis to Travis Staubing with 1:20 left in the third.

The Eagles scored on a 53-yard, nine-play drive with freshman quarterback Ryder Balmos hitting Bingham for a 31-yard strike. Sather made it 52-10 with 10:21 left to play.

The Tigers scored on the ensuing drive of 59 yards when Davis hit Kade Lusty for a 10-yard pass. with 8:22 left in the game to trail 52-16.

Salado scored again with 1:16 left to play on an 11-yard run by Jackson Turk to cap a 41-yard, seven play drive. Max Gist got the extra point for the final score of 59-16.