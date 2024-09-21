Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles gave the Academy Bees a 69-37 spanking for their homecoming tonight, as the two teams combined for 100 points in just 36 minutes of play.

Lincoln Hossfeld runs over an Academy defender. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

The Eagles settled for a pair of Townes Sather field goals in the first half.

On the opening drive, the Eagles marched to the Academy 13, but the Bees sacked Lincoln Hossfeld for a 6-yard loss on third-and-1 to force the Eagles to settle for a 36-yard field goal by Sather with 8:01 left in the first.

The Salado defense forced Academy to a three-and-out series, punting from their own 10.

Gabriel Merriman returned the punt 21 yards to set Salado up at the Academy 28. The Eagles got to the 11, but again settled for Sather’s 28-yard field goal with 4:28 for a 6-0 lead.

The Eagles forced Academy to punt again, taking over at their own 34, scoring on a 5-yard run by Luke Bingham with 10:41 left in the half. Sather made it 13-0.

The Bees reponded with a 32-yard field goal by Rylander Eidson to trail 13-3 with 8:53 left in the half.

Academy closed to within two with 4:44 left in the half, on a 47-yard pass from Brody Allen to Josh Man and an Allen run for two to make it 13-11.

Devonte Foster’s kick return of 36 yards gave the Eagles the ball in Academy territory. Salado drove 42 yards to score on a 2-yard run by Hossfeld. Sather made it 20-11 with 2:42 left in the half.

Academy threatened to score in the closing minute, but Brodie Landon fell on a sack strip by Damonte Foster to give Salado the ball at the 24 with 57 seconds left. Salado drove to the Academy 33 but a last second Hossfeld throw to the endzone went incomplete to leave Salado with a 20-11 halftime lead.

Salado kicked to start the second half and Luke Bauser fell on a Brian Grissom fumble to give the Eagles the ball at the Academy 28.

Six plays later, Bingham scored from the 3-yard line. The try for two failed and Salado led 26-11 with 8:40 in the third.

Academy answered, driving 72 yards to score on a 14-yard Grissom run and Eidson PAT to make it 26-18 with 7:07 in the third.

Anthony Angel recovered a fiumble on the ensuing kick and marched 49 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 20-yard run by Hossfeld. The PAT failed and Salado led 32-18 with 4:32 left in the third.

Academy’s Jayvion White returned the ensuing kick 93 yards and Eidson toed the PAT to make it 32-25 with 4:09 left in the third.

Salado took the onside kick and drove 55 yards in three plays, including runs of 41 yards and 12 yards by Bingham to set up a 2-yard dive by Hossfeld. Sather made it 39-25 with 3:32 left in the third.

Salado forced Academy to turn the ball over on downs at the Bees’ 42.

Bingham banged out a run of 11 yards and then blew past everyone for a 31-yard touchdown. Sather made it 46-25 at 2:22 in the third.

After the Eagles were forced to punt, Landon recovered a strip sack by Cade Fenoglio in the end zone for the Eagles. Sather’s kick made it 53-25 with 9:26 to play.

Academy drove 65 yards in less than two minutes, scoring on a 1-yard dive by Grissom. Eidson made it 53-32 with 7:38 left to play.

The Eagles drove 49 yards on five straight carries by Jackson Turk, including runs of 14-, 20- and 13-yards before he dove in from the 1. Sather’s kick made it 60-32 with 5:25 on the clock.

Academy scored on a 1-yard dive by Allen with 1:38 on the clock.. Eidson made it 60-39.

Salado took the touchback and Hossfeld safely handed it Turk to run time off the clock. Instead, Turk jolted for a 75-yard touchdown and Sather toed the final point for the 67-39 win.