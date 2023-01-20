Eagles compete in Centex Soccer Showcase

Salado varsity Eagles soccer team competed in the Central Texas Showcase in Waco where they faced 5A and 6A competition last week.

The Eagles beat 6A Waco Midway, 2-0, on Jan. 12, the first day of the tournament. Goals were scored by team captain Cody Roquemore and Thaddeus Heckman with assists from team captain Jackson Husung and Owen Stone. Goalkeeper Hughston Taggart recorded the shut out.

They tied 5A Corsicana, 2-2, in the second round of the tournament,

Heckman scored both goals. Assists came from captain Andrew Gilmore.

Salado tied Fort Worth Southwest Raiders 3-3 in the final day of the tournament Jan. 14.

Gilmore scored two goals to lead Salado. Heckman scored a goal and had an assist.

Roquemore also had an assist in the match.

Prior to the tournament, Salado tied Austin Achieve 1-1. Achieve scored in the first half. Junior Morgan scored an unassisted goal to tie the match.

The Eagles are 4-1-3 as of presstime before their match against Killeen Shoemaker.